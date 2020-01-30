KEUKA PARK — Keuka men’s basketball continues to struggle on the season as they dropped Wednesday night’s game to Morrisville St 87-83.
The Wolves (3-12, 2-6) were led by James Barnes with a game-high of 21 points. In conjunction with poor defense, the Mustangs were able to use 53-percent shooting from the field and their rebounding skill to score consistently while limiting Keuka’s second chance opportunities.
Keuka will look to avenge their earlier season loss to SUNY Cobleskill when they host them this Saturday at home.
In other local collegiate action:
MEN’S BASKETBALLFLCC 90, Broome 70
HOPEWELL — FLCC continues their successful season with their second straight 90-point performance in the win over SUNY Broome.
The Lakers (14-8, 5-3) were led by Hakeem Dobbins’ double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds. Gethro Germinal added 19 points off the bench for FLCC, going 8-17 from the field. Waterloo graduate Derek Slywka finished with nine points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals as a starter.
The Lakers conclude the month of January with a 6-3 record.
WOMEN’S
BASKETBALLMorrisville 77, Keuka 45
KEUKA PARK — Keuka women’s basketball suffered the same fate as the men’s team in the form of a loss to Morrisville St on Wednesday night.
The Wolves (7-7, 3-4) fell behind 26-15 in the first quarter and never recovered, only scoring 30 points across three quarters. Meaghan McGwin led the Wolves with 14 points. Penn Yan graduate Sydney Bloom added nine points, two rebounds and two steals for the green and gold.
FLCC 61, BROOME 49
HOPEWELL — FLCC ended the month of January on a two-game win streak.
The Lakers (7-13, 3-5) defeated SUNY Broome to end January with a 3-5 record. Down three after the first, FLCC’s defense held Broome to just six points in the second quarter while scoring 14 points.
Abigail DeFisher had a monstrous game with game-highs of 23 point and 23 rebounds. Clyde-Savannah graduate Eliana Mitchell added 13 points for the Lakers.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALLElmira 3, Keuka 0
ELMIRA — Keuka dropped its home opener to remain winless on the season after a tough tip-off tournament over the past weekend.
The Wolves’s kill percentage was .146, almost exactly half of Elmira’s. Elmira finished ahead of Keuka in every single category except for blocks, in which the Wolves had seven to Elmira’s five.
Brad McKnight finished with 10 kills and two aces for Keuka (0-4).