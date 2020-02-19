MORRISVILLE — The Keuka men’s basketball team wrapped up their final road game of the regular season on Tuesday against SUNY Morrisville.
The Wolves (5-16, 4-10) fell off from their earlier season meeting against the Mustangs when they lost by only four points. This time around, Morrisville ensured a wide margin of victory with an 87-71 win.
James Barnes did all he could in the loss, sinking 20 points and adding 11 rebounds.
The Wolves wrap up their season this weekend when they host Penn College on Friday and Penn St.-Berks on Saturday.
WOMEN’S
BASKETBALLMorrisville State 69,
Keuka 56
MORRISVILLE — Keuka women’s basketball also played their final road game of the season against the Mustangs and suffered a loss as well.
The Wolves (9-12, 5-9) had previously lost to Morrisville earlier in the season by 32 points. Keuka put up much more of a fight with three players registering double digit point totals. Meaghan McGwin had a team-high 15 points to go with six rebounds.