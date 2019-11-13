KEUKA PARK — Keuka began the new season against SUNY Canton and cruised to a 25-point victory as they throttled Canton 58-33.
Freshman Meaghan McQwin led the Wolves (1-0) with 17 points, two rebounds and an assist, steal and block. Penn Yan-native and lacrosse player Sydney Bloom also chipped in with 11 points.
In other women’s basketball action:
SUNY Geneseo 68,
William Smith 54
GENEVA — The 2019-20 season for the Herons kicked off the same way it did last year with a loss against SUNY Geneseo.
This time around it was a 14-point loss as the Herons (0-1) fell 68-54 in their season and home opener. First-year Lauren DeVaney was the highest performer for the Herons with 16 points, four rebounds, three steals and an assist.
They will look to bounce back in the Terry Greene Tip-Off Classic hosted by Franklin & Marshall, the same school where the Hobart Statesmen will play their first round matchup in the DIII NCAA Soccer Tournament.