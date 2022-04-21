KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College Wolves men's lacrosse team was in action on Wendesday night when they welcome Nazareth College.
It was not the best night of the year for Keuka as they fell by a final score of 28-3.
Senior attacker Will York, who is a Cananadaigua graduate, led the Wolves in scoring on Wednesday with 2 goals.
Keuka (2-8, 0-5) plays its final home game of the regular season on Saturday when they host Wells College at 1 p.m.
In other college action from Wednesday:
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
St. John Fisher 20, Keuka 1
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves season-worst losing streak extended to four straight losses after hosting St. John Fisher on Wednesday afternoon.
Sophomore midfielder Julia Bauder scored the lone goal for Keuka on the day with 5:06 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Wolves sophomore goaltender Annaliese Black saved six shots on goal on Wednesday while giving up all 20 goals in the 60 minutes of game action.
Keuka (3-7, 0-4) looks for its first Empire 8 victory of the season when they travel to play Utica University on Saturday at 12 p.m. for the Wolves final road game of the regular season.
BASEBALL
Wells 5, Keuka 0
AURORA — The Wolves' bats went cold in their road contest against Wells College on Wednesday afternoon.
Keuka collected seven hits in the game but failed to come around to score for the first time this season.
Freshman right handed pitcher Anthony Laurinitis suffered the loss for the Wolves on Wednesday after not recording an out while allowing one earned run on three walks.
Keuka (10-12-1, 4-5-1) returns to action tomorrow afternoon for a road doubleheader against Houghton College starting at 2 p.m.