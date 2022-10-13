HORSEHEADS — The Keuka College Field Hockey Team (3-10, 2-4) defeated the Elmira College Soaring Eagles (0-11, 0-6) in an Empire 8 Conference Game on Wednesday afternoon 2-1.

Erin Patterson and Alexis Dodge each scored thanks to Tori Nelson, who assisted on on both goals. The Wolves out shot Elmira 18-10 with 11 on goal to Elmira’s eight on goal. Jordan Nichols made seven saves in all 60 minutes between the pipes.

MEN’S SOCCER

FLCC 2, Niagara County 0

SANBORN — Finger Lakes Community College men’s soccer completed the sweep of Niagara County for both the Lakers soccer programs and in doing so, got the elusive first win of the season.

The Lakers (1-10) had scored nine goals all season long prior to Wednesday’s game and in addition to putting two goals past Sammy Baker, FLCC played tough with just 10 men after a red card was issued to Lautaro Brehm in the 35th minute.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

FLCC 7, Niagara County 1

SANBORN — FLCC Women’s soccer got things started at Niagara County CC with a big win on Wednesday, it’s second in a row. Following a four-game losing streak, the Lakers have outscored opponents 17-1 in the last two games.

Against Niagara County, four players scored goals and three players had multi-point games. Allie Bowe led the way with two goals and two assists, Ella Lewis scored twice and added an assist, Riley Mason scored and assisted on two goals and Morgan Collazo and Sierra Somers scored as well. Halee Passarell added an assist.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

William Smith 3, RIT 1

21-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-20

ROCHESTER — William Smith volleyball keeps rising in the Liberty League standings thanks to a key win over RIT on Wednesday that put the inaugural program in third place in the conference.

Kills, attacks and hitting percentage were all close between the Herons (10-4, 3-1) and the Tigers (7-15, 2-3) but it seemed to be the service ace advantage of 13-6 that helped William Smith to victory. Malya Sayre led the Herons once again with 18 kills on a .178 hit percentage Elaina Wamhoff ran the offense with 38 assists and Jaylynn McCarthy led the team with 11 digs.