PITTSFORD — Keuka men’s and women’s basketball made their debuts in the Empire 8 this weekend with game’s against their new conference opponents.
Following a 34-point loss on Friday to Nazareth, the men’s basketball team shored up their defense and freshman Zayquan Warren posted his first double-double in just his second career game, but the Wolves would fall at Nazareth College 77-65 on Saturday.
Warren finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for Keuka College (0-2, 0-2). Devin Milton led the Wolves with 14 points. Daniel Obunse was also in double figures with 12 points in the loss.
FRIDAY
Nazareth 96, Keuka 62
KEUKA PARK — Playing for the first time in 377 days, the Keuka men’s basketball team got a taste of the Empire 8 and lost its season-opening game by 34 points
Daniel Obunse had a career-game for Keuka College with 14 points and seven rebounds. Nana Oteng led the way for the Wolves with 18 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNDAY
St. John Fisher 95, Keuka 36
PITTSFORD — The Keuka College women lost on Sunday 95-36 to St. John Fisher College in an Empire 8 matchup.
Keuka College (0-2, 0-2 E8) was led by Canandaigua Academy alum Killian Mahoney with a career-best 12 points, knocking down four three-pointers. Bloomfield alum Amelia Poole set a new career-high with seven assists in the loss.
FRIDAY
Nazareth 76, Keuka 40
PITTSFORD — It was a tough debut in the Empire 8 for the Keuka as the Wolves fell 76-40 at Nazareth College on Friday night.
Keuka was led by Bloomfield grad Amelia Poole with 10 points.