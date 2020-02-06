CAZENOVIA — The Keuka College men’s basketball team surrendered a whopping 50 points to Cazenovia in the first half Wednesday night.
The Wolves did a better job in the second half, and used their own strong offensive performance to take a 85-83 victory.
Keuka (3-13, 3-7 NEAC), which led 10-0 in the opening stages of the contest, trailed by 2 with 2:07 remaining when Devin Milton hit a 3-pointer to put the visitors ahead for good.
Nolan Ivey poured in 21 points and snagged 13 rebounds for the victors.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Cazenovia 75, Keuka 62
CAZENOVIA — The host Wildcats outscored their guest by 11 points in the fourth quarter, sending Keuka (8-9, 4-6 NEAC) to its fourth straight road defeat.
Meaghan McGwin and Sydney Bloom (Penn Yan)powered the Wolves with 18-point outings.
Keuka stays on the road to play Wells College at 2 p.m. Saturday.