WASHINGTON D.C. — Keuka men’s basketball snapped their six-game losing streak with a strong victory over Gallaudet University on Sunday afternoon.
The Wolves (2-8, 1-2) held the Bisons (1-11, 1-2) to just 26 first-half points on their way to an 85-77 victory.
It was one of the stronger offensive performances for Keuka this year as they shot over 50 percent from the field and 46.4 percent from three-point range.
Four different players for the Wolves registered 10 or more points, two of which came off the bench. Starting forward Elijah Smalls led with a team-high 17 points to go with four rebounds. Starting guard James Barnes had a solid game with 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Nana Oteng contributed 13 points and Kyle Coffin dropped 11 points — both coming off the bench.
Women’s BasketballGallaudet 72, Keuka 69
WASHINGTON D.C. — The Keuka women’s basketball team dropped a close game against Gallaudet following the men’s victory against the Bisons.
The Wolves (5-5, 1-2) had a 23-point second quarter but were held to 10 points in the first quarter and just 12 in the third. Pal-Mac alum Riley Record continued to lead the team in scoring as she had a team-high 20 points with three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Keuka had a difficult time containing the Bisons (4-7, 2-1) as they shot 50 percent from the field and were sent to the line for 23 attempts.
The Wolves will wrap up their three-game road trip on Wednesday at SUNY Cobleskill.