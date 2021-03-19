KEUKA PARK — Keuka men’s and women’s basketball programs continue to struggle at the hands of their fellow Empire 8 Conference members.
On Wednesday night, Keuka men’s basketball (0-6, 0-6) fell 106-67 to the Alfred Saxons (3-1, 3-1). It was the Wolves’ largest deficit in a loss this season
Devin Milton led Keuka College with 21 points while Nana Oteng finished with 16 and DJ Billings added 11 in the loss.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Alfred 62, Keuka 48
ALFRED — The Keuka College Women’s Basketball team lost to Alfred University for the second time this season on Wednesday night.
Keuka College (0-5, 0-5) was led by Meaghan McGwin with 15 points. Penn Yan alum Sydney Bloom added 10 points and Jenna LaMere finished with a career-high nine rebounds and four blocks.