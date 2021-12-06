ITHACA — The Keuka College men’s basketball has been playing better of late despite their winless record. The Wolves suffered back-to-back tough losses before heading to play Division I Cornell Sunday afternoon.
Keuka hung with the Big Red for the first four minutes of the game after capturing multiple leads, but fell short by a final score of 122-64.
The Wolves (0-8) were led in scoring by junior forward Mason VanDeMortel, who finished with 21 points. Junior guard Devin Milton contributed 15 points for Keuka.
Keuka will return to action on Jan. 4 at Elmira to tip off its Empire 8 play.
In other college action from Sunday:
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
FLCC 99, Fulton-Montgomery 90
JOHNSTOWN — The Lakers were back in action on Sunday afternoon after their game on Saturday against Columbia-Greene Community College was postponed. FLCC (5-6) fell behind to Fulton-Montgomery Community College by 12 points at halftime, but a big second half helped propel the visitors.
Freshman Devon Payton led the Lakers in scoring with 24 points.
FLCC is back at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. when it hosts St. John Fisher’s junior varsity squad.
Saturday
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Vassar 68, Hobart 65
POUGHKEEPSIE — The Statesmen’s losing streak reached four. First-year forward Hunter Meshanic missed a 3-poimt shot as the buzzer expired.
Junior forward Jackson Meshanic led Hobart (3-6, 0-2) in scoring with 27 points.
The Statesmen will return after their holiday break when they host RIT on Jan. 7 for their first home game in Liberty League play.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Vassar 95, William Smith 71
POUGHKEEPSIE — A rough second quarter cost William Smith (2-3, 1-1). The Herons were outscored 27-9 in that period, including 19 straight Vassar points during one stretch.
Senior forward Olivia Parisi scored a team-high 26 points for the Herons.
William Smith now travels to Washington D.C. to play in the 2021 Jamie L. Roberts Classic with a pair of games against Catholic University and Salisbury University, starting on Dec. 19.
Rochester 97, Keuka 55
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves were fresh off their first win of the season Wednesday against Pitt-Bradford.
Senior guard Amelia Poole and junior guard Lauren Hill both scored 16 points for Keuka in the loss.
Keuka (1-7) now starts its holiday break as it looks to rebound from a slow start in the next game at Elmira on Jan. 4 to open up Empire 8 competition.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Hobart 6, Castleton 0
CASTLETON, Vt. — The Statesmen remain undefeated in NEHC play.
Sophomore forward Jonah Alexander led the Statesmen with two goals. Senior goaltender Liam Lascelle finished his shutout performance with 19 saves.
Hobart (8-1-1, 5-0-1) will hit the road once again this Saturday when the team travels to play Trinity College at 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
William Smith 1, Castleton 1 (OT)
GENEVA — Junior forward Alisa Canney gave William Smith the 1-0 lead 2:29 into the third period after being assisted by first-year forward Brianna Felice and sophomore forward Mackenzie O’Neil.
Castelton was able to knot up the game six minutes later.
William Smith senior goaltender Amanda Aalto stayed strong for 65 minutes with 29 saves.
The Herons (3-8-1, 2-5-1) will be back in action this weekend with a pair of games at Williams College.