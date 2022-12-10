BRADFORD, Pa. — The Keuka College men’s basketball team trailed by as many as 10 points in the second half but stormed back to defeat Pittsburgh-Bradford by a final score of 82-78 Friday night.
Senior guard Devin Milton led the way for the Wolves, finishing with a game-high 33 points to go with nine rebounds. His senior teammate, Daniel Obunse, came off the bench and contributed with 15 points.
This was the final non-conference game on the regular-season schedule for Keuka (5-2) as they prepare for Empire 8 action the rest of the way.
In other collegiate action from Friday:
WOMEN
Pitt-Bradford 60, Keuka 44
BRADFORD, Pa. — The Wolves dropped their fourth straight game in a row after.
Senior guard and Canandaigua graduate, Killian Mahoney led the way for Keuka with 14 points, 12 rebounds.
The Wolves (3-6) are officially done with non-conference play as they put their main focus on Empire 8 opponents for the remainder of the 2022-23 regular season.