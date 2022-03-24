BUFFALO — Keuka men’s lacrosse played its second straight road game on Wednesday afternoon when the team traveled northwest to challenge Medaille College.
The Wolves scored the game’s first nine goals and cruised past Medaille by a final score of 22-2.
Three players for Keuka found the back of the net at least five times.
Senior attackman Will York, a Canandaigua graduate, led with a game-high seven goals and two assists in the win for his Wolves.
Junior midfielder Brandon MacDonell, a Midlakes graduate, and senior attackman Michael Bellanca both added five goals in the win for Keuka.
Junior goaltender Dylan Hoad picked up the win for the Wolves as he played the first half while recording five saves. Freshman goalie Carl Witherel III came into the contest for the second half and saved one Medaille shot.
Keuka (2-3) moves onto Empire 8 play next when they welcome Hartwick College for their next game on April 2 at 4 p.m.
In other college action from Wednesday:
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
D’Youville 19, Keuka 4
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves dropped their second straight game at home after failing to beat D’Youville College on Wednesday afternoon.
Junior midfielder Madeline Greene led Keuka with two goals in the loss.
Sophomore goaltender Annaliese Black suffered the defeat for the Wolves on Wednesday after finishing with five saves.
Keuka (2-2) looks to get back on track tomorrow when they travel to play Morrisville State at 1 p.m.
MEN’S TENNIS
Hobart 5, Grinnell College 4
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Statesmen extended their winning streak in Florida to three straight wins after their close victory over Grinnell on Wednesday morning.
Hobart won two of three in doubles as that was the difference in Wednesday’s victory.
No.1 doubles of junior Harry Lyu and first-year Troy Steiner won their doubles match 8-7 in a final game tiebreak score of 7-4.
Junior Guthrie Speers and first-year Hyat Oyer won in No.3 doubles by a final score of 8-6 to help lead the Statesmen to the win.
Hobart (7-4) wraps up their Orlando trip with a record of 4-1 as they head home for their next match this Sunday against New York University at 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Grinnell College 8, William Smith 1
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Herons dropped their third straight match in Florida with a loss against Grinnell on Wednesday morning.
Senior Maggie Bonomo at No.1 singles won the only match for William Smith on Wednesday after she won in three sets, 7-5, 4-6, 10-3.
The Herons (2-4) will close out their Orlando trip this afternoon against Luther College at 3 p.m.