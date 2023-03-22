AURORA — It was safe to say that the Keuka College men’s lacrosse journey across the lakes to Wells College was a successful trip.
The Wolves routed Wells 27-2 as junior midfielder Nicholas Pipher and sophomore attacker Matt Jerman both recorded six goals to lead Keuka to the huge victory.
Former Marcus Whitman Wildcat, Kyle Murphy and former Penn Yan Mustang, Devon Gerhardt, each added a hat-trick for the Wolves.
Senior goaltender Dylan Hoad picked up the win as he didn’t allow his first goal of the game until Keuka (3-1) was already up 14-0 towards the end of the second quarter.
The Wolves have now won three consecutive games since their season-opening loss against Lycoming College.
In other collegiate action from Wednesday:
BASEBALL
Wis.-Eau Claire 23, Hobart 11, 7 innings
WINTER HAVEN, FL. — Pitching let the Statesmen down in fifth game of the Florida trip on Wednesday afternoon against the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
First-year starting pitcher Teck Nash suffered the loss for Hobart (2-6) on the mound.
Junior catcher Ty Gallagher provided most of the 11-run display on offense for the Statesmen after he knocked in four runs which included a homerun in the bottom of the third inning, the first Hobart homerun since the program returned to action at the start of this 2023 season.
MEN’S TENNIS
Hobart 8, Hamilton 1
ORLANDO, FL. — The Statesmen (5-3) improved to 4-0 since traveling to Florida for the road trip. They defeated Hamilton College with ease on Wednesday morning. Hobart and William Smith’s match against Salisbury University on Wednesday afternoon was unavailable at press time.