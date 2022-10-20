ROCHESTER — Coming into Wednesday afternoon, the Keuka College Wolves men’s soccer team had gotten back into the win column since Sep. 13 against Wells College.

In their latest match, the Wolves (2-8-2, 1-4-2) picked up their first Empire 8 victory of the year by defeating over .500 Nazareth College 1-0 thanks to a first half goal by senior defender Thomas Callery.

In other college action from Wednesday:

MEN’S SOCCER

FLCC 8, Erie 0

CANANDAIGUA — The Lakers started their 2022 season on a 10-game losing streak but has since won two straight games to close out their regular season after beating Erie Community College on Wednesday night.

Lakers freshman goalkeeper Donovan Youmans finish with one save in his second consecutive shutout victory.

FLCC finishes the 2022 regular season with an overall 2-10 record and 0-4 in Mid-State Athletic Conference play.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Keuka 0, Utica 0, tie

UTICA — The Wolves played even with Utica University on Wednesday afternoon after a scoreless 90 minutes.

Keuka’s (2-6-5, 0-3-3) junior goalkeeper Sam Pelcher finished with six saves after allowing zero goals.

WOMEN’S FIELD HOCKEY

Geneseo 4, Keuka 0

GENESEO — The Wolves saw their first winning streak of the season come to an end on Wednesday afternoon at SUNY Geneseo.

Freshman midfielder Tori Nelson recorded the lone shot on goal for Keuka (4-11). Jordan Nichols ended her match with 13 saves, four goals allowed for the Wolves.