KEUKA PARK — A team winning its first game of the season is always a great feeling. Victory may taste a little sweeter when a team has to wait six games to find their first win.
The Keuka men’s soccer team (1-4-1) earned their first victory of 2019 in convincing fashion with a 3-0 win over Alfred State on Wednesday night.
It was a tame first half, with the Wolves getting five shots to Alfred’s three. No goals were scored in the first 45 minutes as Keuka goalkeeper Stephen Cowulich and Alfred goalkeeper Ben Middlemiss were solid in both of their nets.
In the second half, Keuka exploded for three goals, two of which came within seven minutes of each other.
The first goal came in the 52nd minute from the boot of forward Seth Spurgeon who was assisted by midfielder Damian Rutan. It was Spurgeon’s first goal and Rutan’s first assist of the season.
Seven minutes later in the 59th minute, Keuka doubled their lead with a strike from Claude Tuyishimire who scored his second goal of the season off of Abdikarim Maalo’s second assist of the season.
Jared Burns put the game away in the 87th minute off a pass from Suleman Sey to make it 3-0 in favor of the Wolves.
All in all, the Wolves registered 13 shots, seven of which were on goal. They held Alfred to nine shots and just two in the net, both of which were saved by Cowulich, who earned the clean sheet in the win.
In other local college action:
William Smith 0,
Misericordia 0
GENEVA — The Herons soccer team is still undefeated, but their offense was held in check over 110 minutes of hard-nose soccer against Misericordia as the game ended in a 0-0 draw.
The No. 1 ranked Herons (4-0-1) outplayed the Cougars (3-2-1) the entire match, but were unable to score a goal. William Smith managed to get off 22 shots, but only six of them were on goal and none of them got past opposing goalkeeper Alexis Benedetto.
The defense for the Herons proved why they are the best in the country and held the Cougars to a single shot on net, which was stopped by Amanda Kesler, who has only allowed one goal all season.
The offense for William Smith was steady. They registered eight shots in the first half, nine in the second and five in overtime. They had seven corner kicks and four set pieces from fouls. They just couldn’t find the back of the net.
Junior midfielders Sheila McQuillen and Merilyn Hinrichs did everything they could to score. McQuillen registered four shots and three of them were on goal while Hinrichs had seven shots throughout the 110 minutes.
Though William Smith is on a tear to start the season, they were beaten by Misericordia in 2018, so a tie seems to be better than last year’s result.
On Saturday, the Herons will play the only other non-Liberty League team they lost to in 2018 at the University of Rochester. Kickoff against the YellowJackets is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Wells 3, Keuka 0
AURORA — The Wolves are in a rut.
Keuka women’s volleyball lost five in a row entering Wednesday night’s contest against Wells College.
It would be the first North Eastern Athletic Conference matchup of the season for the Wolves (3-8, 0-1) as they looked to get back in the win column.
Unfortunately, Wells College handed Keuka their sixth lost in a row with a 3-0 victory. Keuka failed to get more than 18 points in each set. Wells won 25-18, 25-15, 25-16.
The Wolves ended with a .034 kill percentage and Wells ended with .238. Grace Allen once again was the lead Wolf with 4 digs, 8 kills and 23 assists.