CLERMONT, Fla. — The Keuka College Wolves softball team continued its trip down in Florida to open up the 2023 season. After dropping the first two games of the year on Sunday, the Wolves fell once again in both games of a doubleheader against Buffalo State and Oberlin College on Monday morning into Monday afternoon.
Keuka (0-4) lost 5-2 to Buff St while Oberlin bestedthe Wolves by a final score of 9-4.
Senior Kelsey Mohl led Keuka with two hits and two runs batted in the loss to Buff St. Freshman starting pitcher Lauren Gilbert suffered the loss on the mound.
In game two against Oberlin, Helena Hill, Emily Cutrona and Emily VanDelinder each had two hits on offense for the Wolves. Mohl got the start in game two but suffered the loss.
In other collegiate action from Monday:
BASEBALL
Washington & Jefferson 4, Keuka 0
Washington & Jefferson 12, Keuka 2
DAVENPORT, FL. — The Wolves (1-4) dropped both games of a doubleheader down in Florida on Monday afternoon against Washington & Jefferson College in what has been the official start to their 2023 season.
MEN’S TENNIS
Hobart 8, Luther 1
ORLANDO, FL. — The Statesmen started their Florida trip on a bang with a huge victory over Luther College on Monday morning.
Junior Sean Pesin won in three sets over Luther’s Luke Westholder at No. 1 singles.
Pesin lost the first set in just six games but rallied back to win 0-6, 6-3, 10-3.
Senior Harry Lyu and sophomore Troy Steiner dominated in No. 2 doubles by defeating Luther’s Felipe Biscaro and Ricky Portilla 8-2 in helping Hobart (2-3) pick up the win in blowout fashion.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Luther 5, William Smith 4
ORLANDO, FL. — The Herons (2-3) fell to Luther College on Monday morning in what was their first match on Florida trip.
First-year Haley Levine dominated against Luther’s Julia Moreno 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
Levine and sophomore teammate Isabelle Goings-Perr won at No. 1 doubles as well by beating Luther’s Renata Martinez and Julia Moreno 8-5.