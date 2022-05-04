AURORA — Keuka softball finished their 2022 season Tuesday on a high note. The Wolves (4-24) took a trip to Wells College a few lakes over. The Wolves dominated the Express 18-1 in the first game and put up eight runs in the first inning of the second game to go on to win 22-0. Both games ended in five innings.
The two wins were the first time Keuka had won back-to-back games all year and certainly did it in style. Seven players drove in runs in the first game with first baseman Kelsey Mohl hitting a grand slam in the second inning to put the Wolves up 8-0. Keuka scored nine runs in the second inning. Emily VanDelinder pitched all five innings for the Wolves and allowed one run off three hits with seven strikeouts.
Keuka took no time off in the second game and put eight runs on the board in less than 20 minutes followed by six more in the second inning. The Wolves continued to pour on the runs with an additional six runs in the fourth inning.
Nine players drove in runs for Keuka and five of them had three RBIs or more. Abby Eising led the game with five RBIs, Emily VanDelinder drove in four and Jordan Cole had three RBIs with a home run.
Shauna Primm got the complete game win with 11 strikeouts and allowed just one hit.