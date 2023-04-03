KEUKA PARK — In the first game back from Florida, the Keuka College Wolves softball team has now started its first winning streak of the year.
Keuka defeated Cazenovia 10-6 during game one of the home opener doubleheader. The Wolves made it a two-game sweep as they were victorious 8-5 in game two.
This will be the last ever meeting between Keuka and Cazenovia since their former North Eastern Athletic Conference rival is officially closing their doors as a college later this spring.
In game one, second baseman Hali Jenner got things started off early for the Wolves in the bottom of the first inning as the sophomore knocked a 2-run double to left field to start the scoring from both sides on the day.
Jenner led Keuka (3-9) with three hits and three runs batted in during the big game one victory.
Freshman Olivia Flynn is a former Williamson player and she recorded the win on the mound for the Wolves after she pitched 2.2 innings in relief. She only allowed one hit while giving up zero earned runs and striking out three Cazenovia batters.
In game two, a four-run bottom of the fifth inning gave Keuka the lead for good as Flynn and her freshman teammate Makenna DeMoney each led Keuka with three hits in the win. Flynn struck out two batters over 2.1 innings in relief to pick up her second win on the mound for the day.
In other collegiate action from Monday:
BASEBALL
St. John Fisher 1, Keuka 0, 7 innings, game 1
St. John Fisher 7, Keuka 4, game 2
St. John Fisher 15, Keuka 1, 7 innings, game 3
ROCHESTER — In a rescheduled doubleheader from Saturday, the Wolves played a rare triple-header at St. John Fisher University on Monday afternoon to start their Empire 8 action.
Keuka (3-10, 0-3) fell in all three games as sophomore right-handed starting pitcher Anthony Laurinitis gave the Wolves a solid six innings pitched in game one that turned out to be a one run defeat.
Laurinitis pitched a complete game as he only gave up one earned run and struck out eight St. John Fisher batters in the close loss on the mound.
Wolves senior left handed starting pitcher Spencer Brown struck out five batters in the loss in game two and his junior teammate James Fino struck out three batters on the bump in game three while suffering the loss.