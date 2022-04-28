UTICA — Coming into their Wednesday doubleheader against Utica, Keuka sat three points behind them in the Empire 8 conference standings in fourth place and one point behind third-place Sage. The Wolves crucially needed points against the Pioneers with a four-game set against first-place St. John Fisher awaiting them this weekend.
Keuka’s offense came alive in the first game and the Wolves defeated Utica 6-4 in the first game.
Ryan Seales had a huge game offensively for Keuka going 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI, one walk and one run scored. Spencer Brown got the win on the mound going all seven innings giving up nine hits, three earned runs, two walks and seven strikeouts. After the win, Keuka leapfrogged Sage for third place in the Empire 8 and sat one point behind Utica for second place.
In the second crucial game, Keuka kept up their intensity and hopped all over Utica starting pitcher Nicholas Greene for a run in each of the first three innings.
However, Utica flipped the game in the bottom of the third. The Pioneers scored six runs in the inning to take the lead. They road the momentum and built a 10-3 lead after six innings. Keuka scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning but Utica answered with three more in the top of the ninth to put them away.
Keuka remains in third place in the Empire 8 standings heading into their final weekend of baseball. The top four teams from the conference make the postseason tournament.