ALFRED — Keuka women’s volleyball earned its third win in the past four matches with a clean sweep of Alfred 25-23, 25-9, 25-22.

Casey Hunziker had five serving aces and 27 assists in Friday night’s win. As a team, Keuka (5-11, 1-3) registered 30 kills, 10 aces and three blocks. Bryn Straub and Dayna Edholm each had eight kills in the match.

The Wolves stay on the road for the weekend with a doubleheader in the Elmira College Tri-Match Saturday afternoon taking on the hosts at 11 a.m. followed by University of Rochester at 2 p.m.

In other women’s volleyball action from Friday night:

Clarkson 3, William Smith 0

25-20, 25-17, 25-19

POTSDAM — William Smith volleyball took on the Liberty League leaders in Clarkson University on Friday night and lost its first conference match of the season.

Leading the way for the Herons was sophomore Elizaveta Telepova with 11 kills on 26 attempts, hitting .308 on the night. The Herons hit .237 overall whilst Clarkson registered .337 for kills. 15 errors for the Herons and seven aces by the Knights made the difference in the match.

William Smith (8-4, 1-1) travels to Saratoga Springs Saturday for a 2 p.m. match against Skidmore.