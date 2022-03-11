KEUKA PARK — The Keuka women’s lacrosse team played its second game of the year Friday when they welcomed Medaille.
Keuka struggled in the second half and fell 11-9.
The Wolves jumped to a couple leads early in the first half and found themselves tied up at 4 after a goal by freshman midfielder Grace Morse with 7:31 to go before halftime. That would be the last time the two sides were tied as Medaille would score seven of the next nine goals.
Keuka was outscored 6-2 in the second half before netting the final three goals of the contest.
Morse, alongside Sadie and Brooke Bonetti, both of whom are Mynderse Academy graduates, led the Wolves with 2 goals on Friday. Sadie added 2 assists.
Sophomore goaltender Annaliese Black finished with 9 saves.
Keuka (1-1) will play its first road game of the season when they travel to play former conference rival Cazenovia on Thursday at 3 p.m.
In college action from Thursday:
BASEBALLG1: Cayuga 5, FLCC 2
G2: Cayuga 11, FLCC 1 (5)
AUBURN — The Lakers brought a 3-0 record into their doubleheader against Cayuga Community College at Falcon Park.
It was a short-lived outing from both of FLCC’s two starters in the two games.
Righthanded sophomore Devin Kelly, a Midlakes graduate, lasted 3 1/3 innings in the opener.
Geneva graduate and right-handed sophomore Nick Franceschi made it 2 1/3 innings before being pulled, suffering the loss in game 2.
Sophomore catcher Lucas Sulimowicz hit a two-run home run in game 1 while he added the lone RBI in game 2 to round out the Lakers offense on Thursday.
FLCC (3-2, 0-2) now makes its way down to Myrtle Beach, where they play eight games over a five day span. Their first game is on Thursday when they play their first of two games against SUNY Ulster with first pitch at 6 p.m. on Thursday.