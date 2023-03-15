BUFFALO — The Keuka College women’s lacrosse team was looking for its first victory during their 2023 season on Wednesday afternoon when they made the trip west to Buffalo State.
The Wolves fell in a big hole early on in what later turned into a 18-7 loss against Buffalo State.
It was 5-0 start in favor of Buffalo State after less than ten minutes into the contest. Keuka (0-3) did not get on the scoreboard until a goal by freshman midfielder Tori Nelson with 4:27 left to go before the end of the first quarter.
The Wolves did cut the deficit to 5-3 at the end of the first period of play with three unanswered goals but a rough second quarter saw them down 11-4 at halftime.
Nelson and junior teammate Julia Bauder led the Wolves with two goals each in the loss.
Keuka sophomore goaltender Alyssa Chase finished with 12 saves.
In other collegiate action from Wednesday:
COLLEGE BASEBALL
FLCC 13, Brookdale 1, 5 innings
LINCROFT, NJ — The Lakers (10-2) won their fourth straight game by winning at Brookdale Community College on Wednesday morning.