POUGHKEEPSIE — William Smith soccer allowed its first goal since Sept. 12 against Arcadia. Although it ends an impressive streak, it did not matter in the end as the Herons scored three goals in the second half to beat Vassar 4-1 on Saturday.
The Herons’ 12th straight win on the season also clinched their 14th straight Liberty League regular-season title.
Merilyn Hinrichs registered a goal and an assist in the second half. Amanda Adams, Sheila McQuillen and Julia Keogh also scored for William Smith (12-1-1, 8-0-0) Amanda Kesler played all 90 minutes in goal, recording three saves as she earned her 10th win of the season.
In other college results from the weekend:
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Keuka 4, Elmira 1
KEUKA PARK — Keuka defeated Elmira on Senior Day at the Jephson Community Athletic Complex Saturday afternoon.
Four different players scored for Keuka College (3-10-3, 2-3-2): Elena Paolini, Lindsey Garbacz, Kara Rieger, and Grace DeCapua.
MEN’S SOCCER
Vassar 0, Hobart 0 (OT)
GENEVA — At Cozzens Field Saturday, the Statesmen (7-6-2, 3-3-2) played the Brewers to their second tie of the season.
Guillermo Castaneda Chang played all 110 minutes in goal for Hobart and made three saves as he collected his fourth shutout of the season.
Elmira 4, Keuka 2
ELMIRA — Keuka dropped the Empire 8 matchup to the Soaring Eagles.
Suleman Sey and Nicolas Leone each scored for Keuka (2-10-2, 0-5-1). Cory Cangemi made six saves for the Wolves.
FIELD HOCKEY
William Smith 2,
Vassar 1 (2OT)
POUGHKEEPSIE — Defender Libby Maxwell scored with 11.5 seconds remaining in the second overtime to lift the William Smith field hockey team over No. 15 Vassar Sunday afternoon. It was her third goal of the season and first game winner.
William Smith (6-9, 2-5) outshot Vassar 8-1 in overtime.
Maxwell’s golden goal came on the final penalty corner of the day. She sent the inset to Lea Mateo Medina to the left of the top of the circle. After touching the ball back into the circle, Mateo Medina unleashed a shot toward that Maxwell redirected.
Sage 3, Keuka 2
COLONIE — A pair of fourth-quarter goals sank Keuka on Saturday.
McKenzie Hoyt scored both goals for Keuka College (4-9, 1-5).
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
& DIVING
William Smith 150,
Fredonia 127
FREDONIA — The Herons’ swimming and diving team won its season-opening meet at Fredonia Saturday.
Katie Mullin won two individual events and swam with the victorious 200-yard freestyle relay to lead the Herons.
CROSS COUNTRY
Hamilton Tune-Up
Hobart 4th of 9
William Smith 4th of 7
CLINTON — Much like local high school cross country teams ran in their postseason tune-up meets over the weekend, so too did local colleges. Both the Hobart and William Smith cross country teams finished fourth in their respective meets at the Hamilton Tune-Up Invitational Saturday.
Matt Fridel was the Statesmen’s top finisher for the third race in a row with a time of 17:30.1, good for 21st out of 87 runners. William Smith’s Abby Palin finished sixth out of 72 runners with a season-best time of 15:55.4.