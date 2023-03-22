HOPEWELL — Finger Lakes Community College baseball is well into the 2023 season and Tuesday’s bright weather permitted the Lakers their home opener doubleheader against Jefferson Community College. The Lakers (13-2) executed a masterful comeback in the first game ton win 7-6 and dominated the second, 23-1 in five innings, to secure the home opener sweep.
In the first game, the Lakers found themselves down 6-5 after the two teams’ hot bats accounted for all 11 runs in the first three innings. The pitchers took over in the middle innings and in the bottom of the seventh — the final inning in a collegiate doubleheader — Matthew DiSanti came in clutch and drove in Tyler Cerame via a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 6-6.
One inning later in the bottom of the eighth, Matthew Rodriguez grounded out to shortstop with pinch runner Danny Melendez on third. Melendez touched home before the throw and the Lakers won in walk-off fashion. Jake Conklin picked up the win on the mound, going six innings eight hits, five earned runs and 10 strikeouts. Jeremy Hernandez picked up the save with two innings and three Ks.
In the second, four runs in the first inning were answered by a whopping 12 in the second, one in the third and six in the fourth to finish things off. On the mound, Bruno Cergol earned the win with four innings pitched, two strikeouts and one hit allowed, which was a home run.
Alex Ahlstrom accrued the most hits on the Lakers with three to mirror his three RBIs. DJ Stoianovich and Melendez tied for a game-high four RBIs. In all, 10 FLCC batters registered RBIs in the second game.
In other collegiate action from Tuesday:
BASEBALL
Keuka 4, Purchase College 3
DAVENPORT, Fla. — After dropping a doubleheader to Washington and Jefferson, the Wolves responded well on Tuesday afternoon. After Purchase took a 2-1 lead in the second inning, Keuka scored two runs in the fourth inning and one more in the sixth that would end up being the game winner.
Kole Schmerder led the way for Keuka with two RBIs. The first was on a single that began the scoring and the second was a game-winning triple that drove in Anthony Laurinitis. Laurinitis also registered three hits and one RBI. Jared Beckley picked up the win going 8.2 innings with 8 hits, 1 ER, 1 BB and 3 Ks.
SOFTBALL
Bates 12, Keuka 4 (5 innings)
Oberlin 10, Keuka 0 (5 innings)
CLERMONT, Fla. — Keuka softball’s Florida trip continued on Tuesday with two tough games. In the first game, Hannah Longley did a good job pacing the Wolves (0-6) from the top of the order. The freshman reached base twice with a single and a walk and each time she came around to score.
In the second game, Longley continued to see the ball well with a double in the fourth inning as part of Keuka’s four hits.
TENNIS
Hobart 7, Carleton 2
Hobart 6, Oglethorpe 3
William Smith 8, Oglethorpe 1
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hobart and William Smith tennis enjoyed a great day in Florida. For Hobart (4-3), last week’s Liberty League Rookie of the Week, Nick Fischer, topped Ozzie Viswanathan at the No. 5 spot to give Hobart a 5-0 lead in the Carleton match. Hobart extended its lead in doubles and the win was highlighted by the Statesmen doubles team of Jett Wright and Sean Pesin. Wright and Pesin are currently ranked No. 14 in the country for Division III doubles and won their match 8-6. Hobart secured the victory in the second match of the day with a doubles sweep.
For William Smith, two out of three doubles teams won their matches and all six singles players won. The highlights were at the No. 1 and No. 2 singles slots with
Isabelle Goings-Perr and Haley Levine going the distance with tiebreaker wins. Goings-Perr won 10-8 and Levine took her match 10-6.
Meshanic’s awards keep comingHobart College basketball senior forward Jackson Meshanic was recently named to the 2022-23 D3hoops.com All-America third team, becoming the fifth Statesmen to earn All-America recognition from D3hoops.com. He’s just the second named to the third team, joining Richie Bonney in 2013-14. Joe Corbett, Rob Pisanelli and current head coach Stefan Thompson received honorable mention.
Last week, Meshanic became the first Hobart player to be named the Regional Player of the Year by D3hoops.com. He also earned a spot on the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-America third team, was the Liberty League Player of the Year and garnered first team All-Liberty League recognition.
Meshanic averaged 21.5 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, all of which led Hobart in 27 games this season. One of only five Statesmen to record 1,000 career points and 700 career rebounds, Meshanic logged 1,428 points and 789 rebounds. He holds the Hobart career record for 3-point field goal percentage (.447) as well as the single season mark for field goal percentage (.651 in 2019-20).