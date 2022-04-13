CANANDAIGUA — It was a rough double-header for the Finger Lakes Community College Lakers softball team on Tuesday afternoon when they hosted Corning Community College for their first MSAC games of the season.
FLCC was run-ruled in both games of the doubleheader, 9-1 in game one and 21-0 in game two.
Sophomore pitcher Reagan Seelye recorded the lone run batted in on a RBI triple in the bottom of the fourth inning in game one.
Freshman left fielder Peyton Cory recorded two hits for the Lakers in game two, leading an offense that only contributed a total of six hits in both games.
FLCC (5-9, 0-2) will be back at home for their next game tomorrow when they welcome Mohawk Community College for a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.
In other college action from Tuesday:
WOMEN’S TENNIS
RIT 5, William Smith 4
ROCHESTER — The Herons’ season-worst losing streak extended to five straight after falling short on the road against Rochester Institute of Technology on Tuesday afternoon.
This is William Smith’s second straight 5-4 loss as they have at least won two matches in four occasions during this current 5-game skid.
Senior captain Maggie Bonomo won at No. 1 singles for the Herons on Tuesday after dominating her way to a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
Bonomo and her junior captain doubles partner Audreyanna Camacho won in No. 1 doubles against RIT as well after winning 8-5.
William Smith (3-10, 0-4) aims to end the losing streak once and for all in their next match when they head back home on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. with a match against Ithaca College.