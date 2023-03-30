HOPEWELL — In a home doubleheader against Niagara County Community College, the No. 15 ranked Finger Lakes Community College baseball team extended its win streak to 12 games before falling in the second game. In the first game, the Lakers (18-3) came back from a 3-1 deficit and defeated No. 4 ranked Niagara CCC 4-3 in six innings to extend their win streak to 12 games. In the second game, It was the Thunder (16-3) which came back and won 6-4 in eight innings.
In the first game, one swing from Kenny Murphy scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game 3-3. With zero outs and Lucas Sulimowicz and DJ Stoianovic on base, Murphy roped a triple that scored both runners. Murphy ended up scoring on a ground out that gave the Lakers the lead. Nick Balcom locked down the win on the mound with 5.1 innings pitched with seven hits, three earned runs, two walks and five strikeouts.
In the second game, the Lakers began strong with a run from Tyler Cerame on a passed ball and an RBI double from Sulimowic two innings later. In the fourth inning with the bases loaded, two Lakers scored on a wild pitch to take a 4-1 lead. A four-run fifth inning from the Thunder gave them the lead they would not relinquish.
In other collegiate action:
SOFTBALL
Niagara CCC 6, FLCC 3
Niagara CCC 15, FLCC 2, 5 innings
HOPEWELL — FLCC softball suffered its first loss of the season in the first game of a doubleheader at home.
In the first game, consistent scoring from the Thunder (5-10) was answered in each next inning by the Lakers (4-1). Niagara scored one run in each of the first three innings. The Lakers answered with one run in the second, third and fourth innings. Another run in the fifth and two more in the sixth by the Thunder went unanswered by FLCC, which registered more hits at game’s end. Red Jacket graduate Natalie Lecceardone led the Lakers going 2-for-3 with one run scored and two RBIs.
In the second game, the Thunder made quick work of the Lakers and did all their damage in the first four innings. FLCC scraped together four total hits and an RBI from Skyllar Weigert.