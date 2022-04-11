CANANDAIGUA — The Finger Lakes Community College baseball team won its sixth straight game at home after its double-header sweep over Broome Community College on Saturday afternoon.
Freshman left-handed pitcher Michael Protz picked up the win in a 10-4 game 1 victory, while sophomore right-handed pitcher Tim McClare took home the win in a blowout 15-0 victory in game 2.
Protz hurled five innings while giving up five hits, one earned run, two walks and striking out seven.
McClare struck out three batters over four innings while allowing three hits, one walk and no earned runs.
McClare had the lone home run in the double-header sweep after the Lakers recorded a total of 20 hits in the two games.
In other college action from Saturday:
SOFTBALL
CCC 9, FLCC 0, game 1
CCC 10, FLCC 2, game 2
AUBURN — The Lakers dropped its fourth straight after getting swept by Cayuga Community College on Saturday afternoon in a double-header.
Sophomore starting pitcher Reagan Seelye suffered the loss in game 1 after allowing eight hits, four earned runs, one walk while striking out four batters over four innings.
Sophomore starting pitcher Kalyska Payne recorded the loss in game 2 after allowing 14 hits, seven earned runs, one walk but was able to strike out 12 batters.
Sophomore centerfielder Clare Kingsfield and shortstop Skyllar Weigert led the Lakers’ offense on Saturday after both provided two hits in game 1.
FLCC (5-7, 0-0) plays its first conference game of the season in the MSAC when they host Corning Community College tomorrow for a double-header starting at 4 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Utica 10, Keuka 4
UTICA — The Wolves fell to 0-2 in Empire 8 play this season after falling to Utica on Saturday afternoon.
It was an early 4-0 hole for Keuka that hurts its chances at a victory on Saturday.
Senior midfielder Seth Spurgeon led the Wolves in scoring with two goals after giving his team their first goal of the day.
Keuka (2-5, 0-2) will head back on the road this Wednesday when they play St. John Fisher at 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
William Smith 19, Rochester 7
ROCHESTER — The Herons extended their season-best winning streak to six straight victories after beating the University of Rochester on Saturday afternoon.
Junior attack Maddie Montgomery led the Herons in scoring once again on Saturday after she recorded five goals.
Senior midfielder Anna Murphy added four goals in the win for William Smith.
The Herons (10-1, 5-0) aim to make it seven straight wins when they head to Ithaca College on Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m.
College action from Sunday:
BASEBALL
Keuka 7, Sage 6, 8 innings, game 1
Sage 9, Keuka 4, game 2
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves split their home double-header against Russell Sage on Sunday afternoon but not without some dramatics in game 1.
Keuka senior centerfielder Nick Brown singled up the middle in the bottom of the eighth inning in game 1 to walk it off after freshman pinch-runner Shane Daley scored.
Freshman right-hander Kole Schmerder picked up the win in game 1 after pitching a scoreless eighth inning in relief. Sophomore left-hander Jared Beckley got the start for the Wolves in game 1 after throwing 5.2 innings, allowing four hits, one earned run, one walk and striking out three batters.
Freshman right-hander Jesse Capitano suffered his second loss of the season in game 2 after posting six hits, two earned runs, one walk and four strikeouts in five innings pitched.
Keuka collected 21 hits in the two games on Sunday.
The Wolves (8-9-1, 2-3-1) who were supposed to play at Sage on Saturday for a double-header and will now play the make-up for that this afternoon when they travel to Troy for two more games starting at 12 p.m.