ROCHESTER, Minn. — For the second straight year, Finger Lakes Community College women’s volleyball has proven to be one of the country’s top programs in NJCAA Division III.
After a sweeping upset victory in the first round in Minnesota, the Lakers (31-12) fell to DuPage in the quarterfinal but were not done. The team had a few more consolation matches to play.
A five-set loss to Dutchess Community College followed and in its last match of the year, FLCC faced familiar foe Fulton-Montgomery CC and won in four sets, 25-20, 27-25, 20-25, 25-18. It was the fourth meeting between the two programs in the 2022 season, and Fulton-Montgomery had been ahead 2-1.
With the win, the Lakers finished 7th in the nation in NJCAA DIII for a second-straight season.
Freshman Kaidyn VanDelinder led the way for FLCC against the Raiders, finishing with a season-high 13 kills to go with two blocks, two block assists and one dig. All in all, VanDelinder accounted for 16 points in the match.
Teammate Brooke DeGroff had an excellent tournament and season and ended with eight kills, six aces, 12 digs and one block assist.
On defense, Olivia Sheehan had 17 digs and Adriana Botello added nine digs. Meghan Johnson added seven kills, a pair of aces and 10 digs. Megan Sanford had 10 kills and one dig.
The win ties the Lakers’ highest finish in NJCAA DIII women’s volleyball national tournament.
In other collegiate athletic news:
MEN’S ICE HOCKEY
Hobart No. 1 in nation
For the first time in program history, Hobart ice hockey was voted as the No. 1 Division III program in the nation by USCHO.com., receiving 17 first place votes.
The previous high for Hobart was No. 2. The Statesmen were second last week with one first-place vote and in 2019 and were No. 2 in the D3hockey.com poll back in 2013.
The Statesmen are 6-0-0 and off to their best start since the 2007-08 season. Of teams that have played games, the Statesmen are the only team in the country to make it through the first three weeks of the season without a blemish on their record. NESCAC schools start play this weekend.
Statistically, the Statesmen are first in the nation in winning percentage (1.000), second in scoring margin (+3.00gpg) and scoring defense (1.50), third in power play percentage (.409), fourth in team assists (45), fifth in scoring offense (4.50) and total points (72) and 20th in penalty killing percentage (.895).
After a five-game home stand to begin the season, the Statesmen stay on the road this weekend a Friday game against Johnson & Wales University followed by a Saturday game at UMass Boston.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
William Smith to take on Amherst in Cleveland
GENEVA — The Herons will face their second NESCAC school in a row in the Division III women’s soccer tournament. After dispatching Tufts 1-0, William Smith heads to Cleveland to take on Amherst College on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
The No. 6-ranked Herons and the No. 8 Mammoths have met only four times in their histories with William Smith holding a 3-1 advantage. After losing the first ever meeting in 2001, the Herons have won the last three games in 2008, ‘16 and ‘18.
Amherst got to the third round with a 1-0 win over RIT, which William Smith beat 4-1 in September and then on penalty kicks in the Liberty League opening round.
FOOTBALL
Hobart goes Bowling
For the third straight season, Hobart football will play in a bowl game to conclude its season. The Statesmen will travel to Washington & Jefferson College to take on the Presidents Saturday, Nov. 19 in the ECAC Asa S. Bushnell Bowl.
Kickoff at Cameron Stadium in Washington, Pa., is scheduled for noon.
The game will be broadcast live on WEOS-FM (89.5/90.3 in Geneva). Online, fans can watch the game on pacdigitalnetwork.com and track live stats on gopresidents.com.
Saturday’s game will be just the third between Statesmen and Presidents and the first in 80 years. W&J won the previous two contests, 7-0 in 1941 and 25-0 in 1942. W&J ended the regular season with a dominant 56-0 win over Waynesburg, raising its record to 8-2.