KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College women’s basketball team had not won back-to-back games or in Empire 8 action all season long until this past weekend.
In the final game of the 2022-2023 season on Saturday afternoon, the Wolves won 48-47 over Medaille University after a game-winning layup by senior guard Lauren Hill with one second remaining.
Hill alongside senior teammates Megan Brown, Meg McGwin and Canandaigua graduate Killian Mahoney were honored before the game during the Senior Day festivities.
McGwin led the Wolves with 16 points, 8 rebounds while Mahoney contributed with 14 points in the victory.
Keuka defeated Houghton University on Friday evening and then Medaille on Saturday to secure their first two conference wins against Empire 8 opponents in program history.
The Wolves close out their third year in the Empire 8 with an overall record of 5-20 and 2-16 in conference play.
In other collegiate action from Saturday:
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
RPI 46, William Smith 35
TROY — The Herons closed their 2022-2023 season on the road on Saturday afternoon at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Senior forward and Geneva graduate Lauren DeVaney led William Smith with 15 points and a game-high 15 rebounds in the loss.
The Herons end this year with an overall record of 7-18 and 5-13 against Liberty League opponents.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Medaille 78, Keuka 73
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves wrapped up their third year in the Empire 8 on Saturday afternoon against Medaille University.
Keuka seniors Devin Milton, Daniel Obunse and graduate student Lorenzo Bicknese were honored prior to the game during the Senior Day festivities.
Milton dropped a game-high 27 points while Obunse added 16 points. Sophomore guard Will Tehan came off of Wolves’ head coach Jake Scott’s bench to collect 10 points.
Keuka finishes the year with an overall record of 8-15 and 4-14 in Empire 8 play.
Hobart 72, RPI 67
TROY — The Statesmen ended their regular season by winning their last four games. Their final game of that four-game win streak came on Saturday afternoon at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Four different Hobart players recorded double figures in the win and it was senior Jackson Meshanic that led with a game-high 18 points.
Hobart finishes this regular season in third place in the Liberty League standings. The 3-seeded Statesmen will now host a conference tournament first round game tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. against the 6-seeded Vassar College.
Hobart (16-9, 12-6) swept Vassar in both of their meetings this year so far which includes beating them this past Friday by eight points in Poughkeepsie.
WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY
NEHC FIRST ROUND
(5) William Smith 5, (4) Castleton 0
CASTLETON, VT. — The Herons secured their first round upset victory of the New England Hockey Conference with ease on Saturday afternoon at Castleton University.
The 5-seeded William Smith won two of three games against the 4-seeded Castleton this year which includes winning in their past two contests against one another.
The two sides were scoreless after the first period but a three-goal second period by the Herons set the tone in the game.
Senior forward Julianna Gong recorded the third goal of that second period for William Smith in what was a shorthanded goal. Gong led with two goals in the big postseason victory.
Junior goaltender Annie Hauser picked up the shut-out win for the Herons after finishing with 20 saves in 60 minutes.
William Smith (12-12-1) will now head to play the top-seeded Elmira College in the semifinals on Saturday at 3 p.m.