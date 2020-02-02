ROCHESTER — Anna Leffler entered the pool on Saturday and exited with two Bristol pool records. One in the 200-yard backstroke and the other in the 400-yard individual medley. Leffler helped propel the Herons to wins over Cazenvoia by a score of 166-79 and Wells by a score of 166-74 on Saturday.
Leffler started the day with 200 freestyle. She earned first place for the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:57:99. Leffler than set the pool records with first place times of 2:09:43 in the 200 backstroke and 4:42:89 in the 400 individual medley.
Herons won 11 of the 14 events on Saturday to secure the win over Cazenovia and Wells. William Smith will be back in the water on Feb. 19 for Day 1 of the Liberty League swimming and diving championships that start at 10 a.m. that day.
WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEYWilliam Smith 8, Neumann 2
ASTON, Pa. — William Smith stayed on pace with Elmira in the UCHC North Standings. Gina Schibetta and Julianna Gong got the game started with goals in the first period. Then the Herons never looked back at their opponent.
Julianna Gong struck for 3 goals plus 2 assists. The Herons doubled up the shots in the game with Neumann’s 28 shots. Amanda Aalto saved 26 of those 28 shots for William Smith.
William Smith 5,
Manhattanville 4
PURCHASE — William Smith has seemed to turn around their season of late as the regular season nears it’s end soon with this current six-game winning streak, all against UCHC opponents. William Smith’s Mia LaPlante scored a goal with 3:19 remaining in the game to give the Herons the victory.
Olivia Williams saved 91 percent of her shots against her today to pick up the win for William Smith. Williams improves her record to 9-5 this season as the Herons improves their record to 9-2 in the UCHC standings and 13-7 overall. The Herons will next take the ice this Friday night at King’s College of Pennsylvania in Wilkes-Barre as William Smith goes for its seventh straight win.
MEN’S ICE HOCKEYHobart 4, Skidmore 2
GENEVA — Hobart jumped Skidmore in the NEHC standings for fourth place with the win on Friday night. Hobart won the first period 3-1 and that lead lasted for the entire game for the Statesmen.
Four different players scored for Hobart in this contest. Zach Tyson did not score but he added two assists in the game. Tyson led the team in shots for the game as well with eight.
Hobart 4, Skidmore 1
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Hobart got the sweep over Skidmore this weekend. Hobart maintains its fourth-place position in the NEHC standings. Hobart trailed by 1 goal early but goaltender Liam Lascelle played stellar for the rest of the game to get Hobart the 4-1 win.
Zach Sternbach got the Statesmen the lead in the 2nd period with 18:28 left on the clock. That was Sternbach’s 9th goal of the season and the statesmen never looked back on this one. The win improves Hobart 8-4-2 in the NEHC and 14-4-3 overall this season. They will hit the ice again this Friday night against University of Southern Maine to kick off Hockey Alumni Weekend at The Cooler.
WOMEN’S SQUASHWilliam Smith 8, Colby 1
GENEVA — No. 23 William Smith took care of business over No. 26 Colby on Friday night. The Herons improved their record to 11-3 on the season.
First-year Marcela Marquez Martinez won for the sixth straight time. She won against Mariam Mansoor by a score of 12-10, 11-7, 11-7 as the No. 1 player for William Smith. That led to the commanding win for William Smith.
William Smith 5, Hamilton 4
CLINTON — Make it seven in a row now for the Herons’ No. 1 player, Marcela Marquez Martinez. Marquez Martinez won her match over Hamilton’s Hope Worcester by a score of 11-3, 11-8, 11-9. That win helped William Smith claim the entire match over Hamilton on Saturday evening.
The win for William Smith improved the record to 12-3 and helped them get their first four-game winning streak since the first four matches of the season. The started their regular season on a four-game winning streak and ended their regular season on a four-game winning streak. William Smith’s next game is this Saturday in Rochester for the Liberty League Women’s Squash Championship that starts at noon vs. St. Lawrence.
MEN’S SQUASHColby 9, Hobart 0
GENEVA — No. 35 Hobart lost to No. 23 Colby on Friday. Hobart couldn’t break through in one match to get on the scoreboard.
Junior Quinn Udy lost in his matchup as he falls to 6-6 on the season for himself. Hobart drops to 0-3 on the home court this season.
Hamilton 7, Hobart 2
CLINTON — It was another tough loss for the Statesmen as they dropped their fifth in a row and this time in the hands of Hamilton. While it was a tough weekend for Hobart, it did get two match wins Saturday. Junior Quinn Udy and sophomore Mo Aldelhafez won the 2 matches for the statesmen. Udy as the No. 1 player in a 5-game win over Hamilton’s Tate Surratt, 11-5, 9-11, 11-4, 6-11, 11-9. Aldelhafez as the No. 3 player won his match over Hamilton’s Rufus Somerby, 11-9, 11-9, 12-10.