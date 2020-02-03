WILKES-BARRE, PA — Keuka men’s volleyball hit the road in search of their first win of the season and found it. In fact, they found two in multiple straight-set victories over Bard College and Wilkes University.
The Wolves (2-4) began the day with a solid win over Bard, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14. Marcus Davic led Keuka with 11 kills and 14 total assists. Brad McKnight added in 17 total assists for the Wolves in their dominant win over the Raptors.
In the second game, the Wolves continued to roll against the Colonels won 25-19, 25-14 and 25-20.
Brad McKnight made his presence felt once again with a team-high 11 kills, six digs and 26 total assists. It was a complete performance from the Wolves as three other players registered double-digit assists for Keuka. Marcus Davic had seven kills and 15 assists to just a single error.