OSWEGO — The Hobart basketball team got the season off to a strong start by reaching the title game of the Max Ziel Tournament Saturday afternoon at Oswego.
Hobart forward Jackson Meshanic dropped a double-double but the Statesmen fell 63-48.
Forward Jackson Meshanic was named to the All-Tournament Team after scoring 34 points and grabbing 20 rebounds on the weekend.
After a three-game road trip to open the season, Hobart (2-1) will make its Bristol Gym debut Tuesday, Nov. 16 when the Statesmen host Brockport at 7 p.m.
In other collegiate action from the weekend:
Saturday
MEN’S BASKETBALL
John Carroll 109, Keuka 96
SUNY Canton 86, Keuka 89
HAMBURG — The Keuka Wolves men’s basketball team made the trip to Hilbert College for the Hawks Against Hunger Tip-off Tournament.
In the first game against John Carroll, freshmen Kobe Schriver and Will Tehan led Keuka College (0-2) with 14 points apiece. Jahmr Jordan added 13 points and Devin Milton finished with 11 for the Wolves.
In the consolation game against SUNY Canton, bench scoring led the way for Keuka College (0-3) with Zayquan Warren leading the way with 13 points and Jorden Lewis adding 10 for the Wolves.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Medaille 70, Keuka 58
BROCKPORT, N.Y. — Keuka College junior Lauren Hill recorded her first career double-double, but the Wolves lost to Medaille College 70-58 in the consolation game of the Brockport Tip-off Tournament on Saturday.
Hill scored 12 points and collected a game-high 13 rebounds for Keuka College (0-3).
MEN’S ICE HOCKEY
SUNY Cortland 2, Hobart 1
GENEVA — The fourth-ranked Hobart College hockey team was edged by Cortland 2-1 in a non-conference contest by Cortland at The Cooler Saturday afternoon.
Hobart (4-1-1) finished the game with a 30-20 edge in shots on goal. Neither team was able to convert on their power plays. The Statesmen were 0-for-3 and the Red Dragons were 0-for-5
WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY
Elmira 10, William Smith 0
ELMIRA — After falling 3-2 in overtime on Friday night at The Cooler in Geneva, the William Smith Herons (2-4, 1-3) traveled to Elmira in the second leg of a back-to-back weekend series against the Soaring Eagles.
The results was far different than the previous night with Elmira putting up six goals in the second period en route to a double-digit win.
CROSS COUNTRY
NCAA DIII NIAGARA REGIONAL
Hobart, 18th out of 22
William Smith 12th out of 20
GENESEO — Abby Palin finished 28th out of 142 entries at the NCAA Division III Women’s Cross Country Niagara Regional Championship Saturday afternoon. The 6-kilometer race was held at the National Warplane Museum and hosted by SUNY Geneseo and Palin posted her best 6k time of the season, traversing the course in 24:24.4.
For Hobart, Matt Fridel was the first Statesman to cross the finish line of the 8-kilometer race, posting a time of 28:57.0. He was 112th out of 159 runners.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING
St. Lawrence 113, William Smith 95
CANTON — The William Smith swimming and diving team suffered its loss of the season at the hands of St. Lawrence. Tessa Yohan and Olympia Canales were double winners for the Herons.
Yohan pulled off an impressive feat and won back-to-back event in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:24.51 and then won the 200 butterfly in 2:29.55, 7.92 seconds ahead of the field.
Canales won both diving events, posting a score of 161.2 on the 1-meter board and 173.2 on the 3-meter board. Kylie Rowland picked up first place points in the 200 breaststroke. She logged a time of 2:53.99.
Friday
MEN’S ICE HOCKEY
Hobart 8, Buffalo St. 3
BUFFALO — The fourth-ranked Hobart College ice hockey team scored three goals in the second period and four goals in the third period as it raced past Buffalo State in a non-conference contest Friday evening. The Statesmen are now 4-0-1 to start the season.
Dan Sliney led the way for Hobart (4-0-1) with two goals and an assist. Liam Lascelle started and made 16 saves in the Hobart goal.
WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY
Elmira 3, William Smith 2, OT
GENEVA — The William Smith College ice hockey team (2-3, 1-2) was edged by Elmira in overtime in a New England Hockey Conference contest at The Cooler Friday evening.
Six different players recorded a point for William Smith. Amanda Aalto started in goal for the Herons and made 49 saves in 62:05 minutes in goal.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Morrisville 94, Keuka 81
BROCKPORT — The Keuka College Women’s Basketball team lost their first game of the Brockport Tip-off Tournament to SUNY Morrisville on Friday evening.
Lauren Hill led Keuka College (0-2) with a career-high 18 points.