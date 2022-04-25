GENEVA — The William Smith lacrosse team played the second of its 3-game homestand on Saturday afternoon to close out the 2022 regular season.
The Herons used a fast start to defeat Union College 14-8 as they are winners of their 10th straight game.
William Smith lead 5-0 after the first quarter and 7-1 at the halftime break in a cruising victory to continue the win streak.
Senior midfielder Anna Murphy produced six goals with a hat-trick in both halves to lead the game in scoring.
Junior attacker Maddie Montgomery scored three times and assisted on two goals to help the Herons in the win.
William Smith (14-1, 9-0) wraps up its regular season this Saturday at 11 a.m. when they welcome Vassar College.
In other college action from Saturday:
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Utica 17, Keuka 3
UTICA — The Wolves dropped their season-worst fifth straight game at Utica University on Saturday afternoon.
Junior midfielder Madeline Greene led in scoring for Keuka with two goals.
The Wolves (3-8, 0-5) now wrap up their regular season this Saturday for Senior Day when Alfred University comes to town for a game at 1 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Keuka 26, Wells 4
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves ended their season-worst, 5-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon when they hosted Wells College on Senior Day.
Attackmen Will York and midfielder Seth Spurgeon combined for 11 assists in the win for Keuka as the two seniors both scored six goals to make it a special Senior Day.
The Wolves (3-8, 0-5) return back to Empire 8 play to close out the regular season with a game at Alfred University Saturday at 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Houghton 13, Keuka 4, 5 innings, 1st game
Houghton 4, Keuka 3, 2nd game
HOUGHTON — The Wolves’ losing streak extended to seven straight defeats after getting swept in a doubleheader at Houghton on Saturday afternoon.
Senior centerfielder Jordan Cole had a 2-hit performance in the 2nd game to give Keuka their lone multi-hit game in the doubleheader.
The Wolves (1-15, 0-6) returns to action this afternoon when they travel to play Elmira College for a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m.
BASEBALL
Keuka 5, Houghton 4, 1st game
Houghton 14, Keuka 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves split a pair on Saturday afternoon when they hosted Houghton College for doubleheader.
Junior left-handed starting pitcher Spencer Brown pitched a complete game victory in the first game. He struck out seven Houghton batters in the seven innings.
Keuka (12-14-1, 6-7-1) remains at home when they welcome Clarks Summit for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.
Niagara County 6, FLCC 0, 1st game
Niagara County 2, FLCC 0, 2nd game
WOMEN’S TENNIS
William Smith 9, Bard 0
GENEVA — The Herons cruised to victory over Bard College on Saturday afternoon.
No. 1 singles Maggie Bonomo dominated on with a 6-0, 6-1 victory. That was one of the only two games that William Smith had dropped all day long.
MEN’S TENNIS
Hobart 9, Bard 0
GENEVA — The Statesmen season-best winning streak extended to six straight victories with its dominating performance over Bard College on Saturday afternoon.
First-year Hyat Oyer won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles as the Statesmen didn’t drop one single game on the entire day.
In college action from Sunday:
SOFTBALL
FLCC 9, Broome 7, 1st game
FLCC at Broome, late, 2nd game
BINGHAMTON — The Lakers ended their season-worst, 12-game losing streak on Sunday afternoon when they traveled to play SUNY Broome Community College for a doubleheader.
Sophomore starting pitcher Reagan Seelye won her third game of the season after pitching a gem in the first game.
Seelye pitched a complete game as she struck out four Broome batters over the seven innings.
The final result of the second game was unavailable when the Times went to press but the Lakers do return to action this Friday when they host Herkimer College for a doubleheader starting at 6 p.m.
BASEBALL
FLCC 8, Jamestown 1, 1st game
FLCC 7, Jamestown 5, 2nd game
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Skidmore 9, William Smith 0
GENEVA — It was a rough Sunday morning for the Herons in their loss against Skidmore College.
William Smith (4-12, 1-6) aims to respond on Saturday at Vassar College at 2 p.m. to wrap up their regular season.
MEN’S TENNIS
Skidmore 6, Hobart 3
GENEVA — The Statesmen fell short in their matchup on Sunday afternoon when they hosted Skidmore.
First-year Hyat Oyer won for the second straight day but this time at No. 5 singles with his 6-4, 6-3 victory.
Hobart (14-6, 5-2) now wraps up their regular season this Saturday at Vassar College at 2 p.m.