BOSTON — The No. 1 Division III program in the country continues its torrid streak with a 3-0 win over UMass-Boston on Saturday. Hobart hockey has now won eight straight and hasn’t allowed a goal in three games. In that span, the Statesmen (8-0-0, 4-0-0) have outscored opponents 13-0.
In Saturday’s New England Hockey Conference game against UMass-Boston, the Statesmen were fueled by sophomore forward Luke Aquaro with a pair of goals. Damon Beaver stopped all 28 shots he faced.
Hobart’s eight straight wins to start the year match the program record set in 2007-08.
In other collegiate action from the weekend:
SUNDAY
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn St.-Altoona 84, Keuka 73
ALTOONA, Penn. — Keuka ended the Mountain Valley Tipoff Classic with a win and a loss after Sunday’s defeat. The Wolves had three players in double figures but it wasn’t enough to overcome Altoona’s 45% field goal rate and four players in double figures.
Lauren Hill posted a double-double for the Wolves (2-2) with 15 points and 10 rebounds to go with four assists. Meg McGwin added 16 points and Killian Mahoney led the Wolves in scoring with 18 points
COLLEGE SQUASH
Williams 6, Hobart 3
William Smith 5, Williams 4
GENEVA — The 14th-ranked William Smith College squash team defeated 15th-ranked Williams 5-4 Sunday afternoon. The win was William Smith’s first over Williams since Jan .16, 2000. The Herons (2-0) had two 3-0 sweeps, and two 3-1 victories. One of their five points came in a five-game match.
SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
ECAC Asa S. Bushnell Bowl
Washington & Jefferson 35, Hobart 18
WASHINGTON, Penn. — The 128th season of Hobart football came to an end on Saturday in the program’s third-straight bowl game appearance. The Washington and Jefferson Presidents upended the Statesmen 35-18 and won the 2022 ECAC Asa S. Bushnell Bowl.
The difference in the game came from a high-scoring second quarter by the Presidents, which scored on four drives.
There wasn’t much between the two teams after the first quarter as W&J carried 7-6 lead into the second quarter. The Presidents scored touchdowns on drives of two plays, three plays, two plays and then six plays to carry a 35-12 lead into halftime. Hobart (7-4) produced the only points of the second half but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Corning 41, FLCC 35
CORNING — FLCC overcame a poor first quarter to make a compelling game on Saturday but ultimately could not overcome Corning. FLCC was outscored 11-2 in the first quarter before getting back on track in the second and third quarters.
William Smith 57,
SUNY Brockport 55
BROCKPORT — William Smith ground out a gritty win for its first victory of the season. Both teams shot 28% from the field but the difference for the Herons (1-1) came from Brooke Jarvis and Lauren DeVaney. Jarvis scored a game-high 16 points and DeVaney was close behind with 15.
DeVaney pulled down 11 rebounds for the doube-double and added four assists.
Keuka 62, Mount Aloysius 52
ALTOONA, Penn. — Keuka outscored Mount Aloysius 21-8 in the third quarter to excel to its second win of the year in the first game of a weekend tournament in Pennsylvania.
Sydney Brown led the Wolves (2-1) with a career-high 18 points. Lauren Hill continued her hot start with 14 points and Killian Mahoney added a career-best 12 rebounds to lead the Green and Gold.
WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY
UMass-Boston 2, William Smith 1, OT
GENEVA — William Smith hockey lost a tough decision to UMass-Boston on Saturday afternoon on home ice. Mia LaPlante scored the lone goal for the Herons (4-3-1, 3-3) in the second period.
Annie Hauser went the distance in goal for William Smith and made 22 saves.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Women
NCAA Division III Third Round
William Smith 2, Amherst 1
CLEVELAND — The No. 6-ranked William Smith soccer team advanced to the NCAA quarterfinal with a win over No. 8-ranked Amherst. The Herons dispatched its second consecutive NESCAC team with two goals in the first half from Ava Ruppersberger and Maggie Speckhart.
Kirsten Nelson started in goal and made six saves.
COLLEGE SQUASH
Amherst 5, Hobart 4
William Smith 5, Amherst 4
AMHERST, Mass. — Hobart and William Smith college squash teams traveled to Massachusetts on Saturday before welcoming in Williams College on Sunday.
Hobart — the No. 24-ranked team in the country — was edged 5-4 by No. 18 Amherst and the No. 14-ranked William Smith squad team won 5-4 over No. 13 Amherst on the women’s side.
The William Smith victory was the Herons’ first over the Mammoths since Feb. 18, 2007.