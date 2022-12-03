GENEVA — The nation’s top-ranked Division III men’s ice hockey team hopped back on the ice Friday night against Castleton after a 12-day break and it took two periods for the Hobart Statesmen to get its game going.
After Castleton took a 1-0 lead into the second period, Hobart scored four unanswered goals for a 4-1 win over the Spartans. With the win, the Statesmen extend its all-time record to 10-0 against Castleton.
Hobart (9-0-0, 5-0-0) totaled 54 shots on goal and finally got the first goal in the second period from Ignat Belov, who scored the tying goal and the eventual game-winner in the third period.
Scoring was balanced once again for Hobart as 10 skaters registered at least a point in the win. Mavrick Goyer made 16 saves in net for Hobart.
In other collegiate action from Friday night:
MEN’S BASKETBALL
RPI 59, Hobart 58
GENEVA — Hobart basketball faced another nationally-ranked program in RPI on Friday night in Bristol Gymnasium and lost on a last-second basket, 59-58.
With Hobart up 58-57 and with 3.3 seconds to go, RPI inbounded the ball to Avery Eugster, who was doubled-teamed instantly. All Eugster could do was throw up a prayer hook shot that somehow found its way into the basket to put RPI up by one with .8 seconds left. Hobart couldn’t sink the buzzer-beater and the Engineers escaped with a win.
Jackson Meshanic recorded his second-straight double double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Patrick Walker added 11 and Aidan Rodgers put up 10 points and four assists for Hobart (5-3)
Hartwick 80, Keuka 61
ONEONTA — Keuka looked to bounce back in the win column after their first loss of the season earlier in the week.
Keuka outscored Hartwick in the second half but the Wolves struggled to slow down the Hawks offense in the first half. Will Tehan and Alijah Ellis led the Wolves with 13 points each.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
RPI 84, William Smith 73
GENEVA — William Smith scored a season-high in points on Friday night and made a threatening comeback in the final quarter. RPI’s consistency on offense throughout all four quarters put the game out of reach for the Herons in the final 10 minutes.
Brooke Jarvis carried the load for William Smith (1-4) with a career-high 31 points. Mara Bledose added 14.
Hartwick 64, Keuka 47
ONEONTA — Keuka fell below .500 for the first time this season when Hartwick held the Wolves (3-4) to just eight points in the fourth quarter to seal Keuka’s fate.
The Wolves came in the second half and outscored Hartwick in the third quarter thanks in large part to senior Lauren Hill. Hill scored a game-high 17 points for Keuka to go with nine rebounds and two steals. Meg McGwin added 13 points and seven rebounds for Keuka.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton 4, William Smith 1
CASTLETON, VT — William Smith got off to a fast start with a goal from Sydney Foster in the opening minutes of Friday’s game. But Castleton tied it 1-1 shortly after and scored three more unanswered goals beat the Herons (5-5-1, 3-4).
Annie Houser made 21 saves in net for William Smith.