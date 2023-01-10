GENEVA — Hobart and William Smith squash hosted a matinee match in the Smith Squash Center against nationally-ranked Bowdoin College. The No. 24 Statesmen pulled off a 7-2 win over the No. 22 Polar Bears while the No. 16 William Smith’s comeback fell short in a 5-4 loss.
Hobart fell in the No. 1 and 5 spots on the ladder but dominated in the 2-4 slots and the 6-9. In all seven wins, the Statesmen lost a total of just four games and five matches ended in under 30 minutes.
The quickest win of the day came from James Mazzarelli at the No. 9 spot. The senior swept the match, 3-0, with wins of 11-2, 11-5, 11-3 and wrapped up the match in 16 minutes.
“I’m proud of the boys and their fight against a quality Bowdoin team today,” Head Coach Pat Cosquer said on hwsathletics.com “This is a statement victory for Hobart Squash and I hope we can use the momentum we gained from today’s win tomorrow morning against Bates and as we progress through a very challenging January match and travel schedule.”
William Smith’s three-match win streak came to and end against the Polar Bears but it was not without a fight. The team was down 4-1 in the first five matches before it won the next three out of four. But up 4-1, all Bowdoin needed was one more win.
Jada Smith-Padmore also had a come-from-behind victory at the No. 7 slot. After dropping the first two games, Smith-Padmore rallied to win 10-12, 8-11, 11-3, 11-7, 11-7. Sheis 5-2 on the year with a 2-0 mark in the No. 7 spot.