GENEVA — The fifth-ranked Hobart ice hockey team kicked off its season Friday night in The Cooler with a high-profile game against No. 13 Oswego State and showed that it is worth the hype with a 5-2 win.

It was a balanced effort on offense for the Statesmen (1-0-0) with five different goal scorers and 12 players registering at least a point. Reigning NEHC Rookie of the Year Luke Aquaro put up a team-high two points with a goal and an assist. First-year goalie Damon Beaver made 20 saves on 22 shots.

In other collegiate action from Friday night:

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

William Smith 3, Geneseo 1

At SUNY Potsdam

25-20, 20-25, 27-25, 25-22

POTSDAM — William Smith won its final non-conference match of the season Friday afternoon in the North Country of New York. Sophomore Elizaveta Telepova led the Herons to their 15th win of the season with a career-high 20 kills.

As a team, William Smith posted 58 kills, 54 assists and 72 digs, all three totals are season-highs for the Herons in four-set matches. The 72 digs tied the program record set in a five-set match against Brockport last month.