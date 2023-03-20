SPARKS, MD. — William Smith lacrosse is emerging as one of the country’s top programs in 2023. After the No. 6 ranked Herons dispatched No. 15 Bowdoin last week, the team traveled to USA Lacrosse Headquarters alongside Hobart lacrosse and took on powerhouse No. 5 Salisbury and won 12-9.
The win not only was the biggest of the season thus far for William Smith as they overcame a 7-2 deficit, but it was also head coach Anne Phillips’ 100th win at William Smith.
William Smith (5-0) outscored the Sea Gulls (5-2) 10-2 in the final 31:35 minutes. It was William Smith’s fourth victory over a nationally-ranked team to start the season. The Herons are 5-0 for the first time since 2009. Senior Maddie Montgomery led the way for the Herons with four goals and four points. Fellow senior Molly Davis had a hat trick and won a team-high five draw controls.
In other collegiate action from the weekend:
BASEBALL
Hobart 4, Williams 2
Williams 17, Hobart 1
DAVENPORT, Fla. — Hobart baseball split action against Williams College in the 2023 RussMat Invitational.
The first game was Williams’ season opener and after the Statesmen (2-3) handed them a loss to begin their season, the Ephs (3-1) responded with a big win in the second doubleheader.
The Statesmen will play two more games in Florida this week before its home and league opener at McDonough Park against Clarkson on Saturday. It will be Hobart baseball’s first home game in over 27 years.
Westminster 11, Keuka 6
AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Keuka continued its Florida with a back-and-forth game against Westminster that was decided via a five-run inning from the Titans.
A 3-run first inning from Westminster (5-7) set the tone early and Keuka (1-2) responded well with a 3-run inning of their own in the third. The two teams battled but the big seventh inning from the Titans made the difference.
RJ Murphy continues to pace the Keuka offense with four hits in the game. Matt Vacarro, Josh Tryon, and Connor Springer each added two-hit games for the Wolves.
SOFTBALL
Colby 13, Keuka 1
Middlebury 3, Keuka 2
CLERMONT, Fla.- The Keuka College Softball team began their season in Clermont, Florida on Sunday with two losses.
In the first game, MaKenna Demoney logged a double and Hannah Longley registered a hit and stolen base. In the second, Halie Jenner pitched seven innings, striking out two and allowing just four hits. Kelsey Mohl drove in a run for the Wolves as well.