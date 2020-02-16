BABSON PARK, Mass. — The fifth-ranked Hobart hockey team wrapped up the regular season Saturday by taking down No. 6 Babson, 4-1.
The Statesmen will take a six-game win streak into the postseason. They open the New England Hockey Conference tournament this Saturday with a home quarterfinal against Skidmore. Opening face-off is 7 p.m.
Four players scored for Hobart (18-4-3, 12-4-2) Saturday. Lawson MacDougall continued his hot steak with a goal, assist and plus-2 rating.
After stopping all 18 shots in relief on Friday, goaltender Liam Lascelle continued his solid play, stopping 31 of Babson’s 32 attempts on goal.
The Statesmen begin their eastern swing Friday with a come-from-behind, 5-3 win at the University of Massachusetts at Boston. Hobart scored five unanswered goals in the second period to overcome a 3-0 deficit.
MacDougall and Mike Faulkner each registered a goal and assist.
MEN’S
VOLLEYBALLKeuka 25-25-25,
Potsdam 20-24-18
Wells 25-25-25,
Keuka 17-20-18
Medaille 15-25-17-27-15, Keuka 25-22-25-25-13
John Kean stood out for Keuka (5-6) in its opening match at Wells College Saturday with 9 kills, 17 total assists, and a team-high six digs. Junior Alex Boglev served a whopping 16 aces.
In the second match, ost Wells pounded 39 kills to Keuka’s 28. Brad McKnight shined for the Wolves with 10 kills, four digs and 28 total assists.
On Friday at home, Keuka fell to the Mavericks in five sets, dropping the Wolves to 0-11 all time vs. Medaille. Gavin Record (Midlakes) led Keuka with 15 kills and 14 blocks. McKnight added 11 kills.