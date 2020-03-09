NORTHFIELD, Vt. — While the Hobart hockey team has solid credentials when it comes to the NCAA Division III tournament, the Statesmen have been forced into playing the waiting game this year.
As in, waiting for an at-large berth.
Top-ranked Norwich downed No. 5 Hobart for the third time this season, 3-0 Saturday night in the championship game of the New England Hockey Conference playoffs. The Cadets (24-2-2) earned the NEHC’s automatic berth to the Division III tournament.
Taeron Lewis gave Norwich a lead it would not relinquish just 3:14 into the match. Jordan Hall netted goals in the second and third periods to provide a cushion. His final tally came with 3 seconds remaining.
Tim Aubrun earned the shutout for the winners with 29 saves. Liam Lascelle made 24 saves for Hobart (20-5-3), which had won eight straight games since a 3-0 loss at Norwich Jan. 25.
The Statesmen will learn their fate today when the 2020 NCAA Division III men's ice hockey championship selection show airs at 10:30 a.m. It will be webstreamed on NCAA.com.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
York 13, William Smith 5
YORK, Pa. — Sophomore Peyton McMahon and freshman Zoe Cook each scored twice for the Herons (2-2) in their loss to No. 8-ranked York.
Cook’s second-half tally brought William Smith within one, but the hosts scored the contest’s final seven goals.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Keuka 21, La Roche 6
KEUKA PARK — Chris Bellanca scored a game-high five goals and assisted on one, while and Michael Bellanca produced four goals and an assist to help the Wolves move to 2-0 in their home opener.
Will York and Kasey Gallina each registered a hat-trick. Hayden Coakley scored twice.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Hiram 3, Keuka 2
Keuka 3, Sage 1
Keuka 1, Randolph-Macon 2
KEUKA PARK — Keuka enjoyed a weekend at home as it hosted the Keuka College Invitational that featured three matches between Friday and Saturday.
After winning in five sets on Friday, the Wolves (7-8) fell in the same number of sets to Hiram on Saturday. Despite the loss, Keuka registered 55 kills and a kill percentage of 0.189%.
Brad McKnight and Gavin Record (Midlakes) led the way. McKnight registered 9 kills, 2 digs and 31 assists, while Record totaled 11 kills, 8 digs and 26 assists.
In their second match on Saturday, the Wolves won in four sets against Sage. After struggling in the first match with kill percentage, McKnight exploded in the second match for 21 kills and 39 total assists and raised his kill percentage from 0.097 in the match against Hiram to 0.410 in the match against Sage.
Keuka prevailed in five games on Friday. The Wolves were led by senior Marcus Davic, who had a career night with 18 kills and six blocks. Kamren Record (Midlakes) registered 43 total assists. Seth Welker (Midlakes) scrambled to a career-high 19 digs.
In the fifth set, Kamren Record and Emmett O’Brien teamed up for a block that gave the Wolves a 20-18 victory and the overall match victory.
MEN’S TENNIS
Hobart 7, Hamilton 2
GENEVA — Alan Dubrovsky rallied from a first-set loss to down Max Zimmerman 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (1). Kaan Ayman, Walker Anderson, Harry Lyu and Jeremy Atwater posted two-set singles triumphs for the Statesmen (4-2).