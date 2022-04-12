TROY — After splitting their doubleheader on Sunday, Keuka College and Russell Sage College split again on Monday to conclude their season series.
Keuka College (9-10-1, 3-4-1) got ahead of the Gators early to win game one 8-5. Keuka led early in game two as well, but the hosts rallied to win the nightcap 17-4.
In the first game the Wolves were led by six players who drove in runs. Ryan Seales, Jimmy Griffin and Tyler Lewandowski all registered multiple hits. Spencer Brown got the win on the mound going 6 innings, with five hits, two earned runs, four walks and five Ks.
Keuka’s offense fared well in the second game with 10 hits but Sage’s offense dominated the day with 14 hits and 15 RBIs between eight players.