DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Keuka Wolves baseball team picked up its second win in Florida when they defeated Toronto’s Knox College by a final score of 9-2 on Monday morning.
Junior left-handed pitcher Spencer Brown threw a complete game for Keuka on Monday to pick up the victory. Brown struck out 14 batters over nine innings to end the Wolves’ minor three-game skid.
Senior center fielder Nick Brown led Keuka with three hits on Monday while his freshman shortstop teammate Tyler Lewandowski earned two RBI’s.
Sophomore catcher RJ Murphy hit his first homerun of the season in the win for the Wolves.
Keuka (2-3) still has five more games this week in Florida before heading home. Their next contest is tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. against Bowdoin College from Maine.
In other college action from Monday:
BASEBALL
Ocean County College 8, FLCC 5
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Lakers drop to 8-5 on the season after failing to beat Ocean County College on Monday morning in their Myrtle Beach finale.
The Lakers finish the trip down south with a 5-3 record.
SOFTBALL
Union 6, Keuka 2
CLERMONT, Fla. — The Wolves dropped their third straight game to open up the 2022 season as they continued their Florida action on Monday morning against Union College.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Emily VanDelinder pitched a complete game in the loss for the Wolves as she finished with two strikeouts.
Junior shortstop Abby Eising and senior first basemen Jordan Cole both led the Wolves with two hits on Monday as Cole recorded one of the two RBI’s.
Junior left fielder Makaela Mills produced the lone other RBI for the Wolves in the loss.
Keuka (0-3) will be back in action this week in Florida when they play Manchester University from Indiana on Thursday with first pitch expected at 9:45 a.m.
FLCC 14, Ocean County College 0, game 1
FLCC 16, Ocean County College 3, game 2
TOMS RIVER, N.J. — The Lakers dominated their way Monday afternoon past Ocean County in a road double-header sweep to pick up their first two wins of the 2022 season.
FLCC collected 30 hits combined in the two games after run-ruling Ocean County in both games.
Sophomore starting pitcher Reagan Seelye picked up the win in the first game while sophomore starting pitcher Kalyska Payne recorded the victory in the second.
Seelye led the Lakers with six hits and eight RBI’s in the two games headlined by a 10-run third inning in the second game to make it a memorable day for FLCC.
FLCC (2-2) will now play its first home games of the season when they welcome Jamestown Community College for a double-header this Saturday starting at 1 p.m.