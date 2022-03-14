GENEVA — The Hobart Statesmen hockey team hosted the NCAA Division III Tournament first round Saturday when they welcomed in Elmira.
Hobart attacked early and fended off Elmira 4-2 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Senior defender Blake Coffey scored the game’s first goal of the contest 7:50 into the game. Junior forward Brenden Howell was credited for the assist on the Statesmen’s first goal.
Statesmen senior forward Zach Tyson gave Hobart a 2-0 lead after the first quarter. Coffey and sophomore forward Artem Buzoverya assisted on the Tyson goal.
Hobart continued to add onto the lead as it only took 22 seconds into the second period to net in another goal.
First-year forward Luke Aquaro scored the quick goal for the Statesmen as sophomore defender Austin Mourar and first-year forward Shane Shell assisted on the Aquaro goal.
After allowing a short-handed goal in Elmira’s first goal of the night in the second period to cut the lead to 3-1, Buzoverya wanted to score one for himself and that’s exactly what he did at 8:49 into the second period.
Senior defender Jake Gresh and senior goaltender Liam Lascelle assisted on the Buzoverya goal to put Hobart up 4-1 as they never trailed once on Saturday.
Lascalle, who did it all on Saturday, finished with 25 saves, two goals allowed, earned the first round victory for the Statesmen.
Hobart (20-5) has advanced to the quarterfinals as they will now travel to play the No.1 nationally ranked team in the country: Adrian College.
The quarterfinal game will take place in Michigan where the 28-1 Adrian team is from, as the Statesmen know they are one more big win this season from playing in Lake Placid in the Frozen Four.
In other college action from Saturday:
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
William Smith 19, Nazareth 5
GENEVA — The Herons improved to 3-0 to start their 2022 season after their rout victory over Nazareth on Saturday afternoon on the Stiles Field at the Thomas B. Poole ‘61 and Family Sports Dome.
Junior attacker Maddie Montgomery led William Smith with five goals in the big win after scoring three times in the opening quarter to jump out to an 8-0 lead after the first period.
Montgomery added another goal to start the second to give the Herons a 9-0 edge before Nazareth finally found the back of the net on Saturday.
Senior midfielder Anna Murphy and junior attacker Kaitlyn Pellechia also added a pair of hat-tricks in the victory.
First-year goaltender Maura Smeader picked up the win after allowing two goals on four saves.
Sophomore goaltender Mady Dicks came into the game at halftime for the Herons and saved one Nazareth shot attempt while allowing three goals in the second half.
William Smith (3-0) will play its fourth straight home game to open the season when they welcome SUNY Brockport on Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m.