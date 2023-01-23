GENEVA — The Hobart Statesmen basketball team had not won four games in a row all season long.
That was until Saturday afternoon when they hosted St. Lawrence after the Statesmen picked up a commanding 64-47 victory.
Senior forward Jackson Meshanic continues to be a big reason for success for Hobart (10-7, 6-4) after he finished with a game-high 26 points and nine rebounds.
This current winning streak also helped the Statesmen climb up to fourth place in the Liberty League standings.
In other collegiate action from this past weekend:
SATURDAY
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Keuka 72, Houghton 69
HOUGHTON — Keuka senior guard Devin Milton recorded his 1,000 career collegiate point on Saturday afternoon at Houghton University.
The Wolves trailed by three points at halftime and completed a second half comeback to end their season-worst six-game losing streak.
Milton led Keuka (6-8, 2-7) in scoring with 24 points while sophomore teammate Keion Brooks added 23 points in the win.
Tompkins Cortland 81, FLCC 47
CANANDAIGUA — The Lakers were led on Saturday afternoon by sophomore Danny Amador after he finished with game-high 17 points for FLCC (0-17, 0-9) against Tompkins Cortland Community College.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
St. Lawrence 99, William Smith 84
GENEVA — On Saturday afternoon, the Herons and St. Lawrence were knotting up at 53-all at the halftime intermission after an exciting first half from both sides.
William Smith (5-11, 3-6) was then outscored 28-17 in the third quarter as they fell in their second consecutive game.
Senior forward and Geneva graduate Lauren DeVaney hauled in a game-high 11 rebounds as she and junior guard Brooke Jarvis led the Herons in scoring with 24 points each.
Houghton 84, Keuka 53
HOUGHTON — The Wolves dropped their eleven straight contest on Saturday afternoon against Houghton University.
Senior guard and Canandaigua graduate Killan Mahoney led Keuka (3-13, 0-9) with a game-high 22 points in the loss after going 3-for-5 behind the 3-point arc.
Tompkins Cortland 58, FLCC 34
CANANDAIGUA — Penn Yan graduate and sophomore guard Hayley Andersen led the Lakers with 12 points on Saturday afternoon but FLCC (0-15, 0-7) fell against Tompkins Cortland Community College.
MEN’S ICE HOCKEY
Elmira 7, Hobart 5
ELMIRA — The Statesmen dropped just their second game of the entire season so far on Saturday afternoon in the second game of their back-to-back against Elmira College.
Hobart (17-2, 10-2) led 2-1 after the opening period but gave up three goals each in the following two periods.
First-year goaltender Damon Beaver suffered the loss for the Statesmen after finishing his day with 21 saves.
Five different players provided the Hobart offense in the game.
MEN’S SQUASH
Hobart 9, Hamilton 0
GENEVA — The Statesmen cruised past No. 24th ranked Hamilton College on Saturday to win a season-high third straight match.
Junior Sebi De La Vega led the No. 23rd ranked Hobart (7-7) by defeating Hamilton’s Tobey Suratt 11-8, 11-4, 11-7 at No. 1 singles.
WOMEN’S SQUASH
William Smith 9, Mt Holyoke 0
GENEVA — The No. 13th Herons extended their season-best winning streak to seven straight match victories by easily beating No. 32nd Mount Holyoke College on Saturday evening.
Herons junior Rafaela Albuja Sanchez won at No. 1 singles over Mt Holyoke’s Habiba Abouelatta 11-3, 11-4, 11-7. She was just the start of another big day for William Smith (12-2) as they continue on to what has been a successful season so far.
MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING
HWS 61, Cazenovia 0
CAZENOVIA — Hobart (1-8) was able to pick up their first victory of the year on Saturday afternoon at Cazenovia College.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING
HWS 189, Cazenovia 47
CAZENOVIA — William Smith (7-2) secured their third straight win by cruising past Cazenovia College on Saturday afternoon.
SUNDAY
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Broome 83, FLCC 72
BINGHAMTON — The Lakers (0-18, 0-10) fell at SUNY Broome Community College on Sunday afternoon.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Broome 50, FLCC 18
BINGHAMTON — The Lakers (0-16, 0-8) could secure their first win of the year on Sunday afternoon at SUNY Broome Community College.