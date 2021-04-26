GENEVA — It had been two weeks since the Hobart lacrosse team lost a heartbreaker in the team’s home opener at Boswell Field. On Saturday afternoon, the Statesmen were back at the Boz, and they used a big first half to take down Merrimack College, 14-10.
Junior midfielder Derrek Madonna scored four of his game-high five goals in the first half to lead the Statesmen to a 9-3 lead at the halftime break.
Senior attackman Tommy Mott also contributed with four goals in the win.
Merrimack had won three straight but falls to 5-4 on the season, including 4-4 in the NEC. Hobart is 4-2 in the conference and overall.
Hobart will play a make-up game tomorrow with a rare Tuesday afternoon start at 1 p.m. when they head to Staten Island to take on Wagner College in their final road game of the regular season.
In other college action from Saturday:
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Brockport 17,
William Smith 14
BROCKPORT — The Herons’ season-high 4-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday afternoon at SUNY Brockport in a battle of nationally-ranked teams. No. 19 William Smith (6-4) surrendered an 8-6 halftime lead.
Senior attacker Ellie Burns and sophomore midfielder Maddie Montgomery led the way for the Herons with five goals each. Senior midfielder Anna Murphy recorded her 100th career point.
Heather Conklin had four goals and two assists for No. 14 Brockport (9-2).
William Smith moves on to Liberty League tournament action. The No. 2-seeded Herons will host No. 3 Union College on Wednesday in the semifinals at 4pm.
Keuka 23, Sage 17
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves finally picked up their first win of this abbreviated season after only playing five games during the regular season.
Junior defender Jillian Lacovissi led the Wolves in scoring on Saturday with a team-high four goals.
Despite only having one victory on the season, the 6-seeded Wolves will be playing at No. 3-seeded Utica in the first round of the Empire 8 Tournament tomorrow at 7 p.m. It’s Keuka’s first season in the Empire 8.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
FLCC 14, Mohawk Valley 10, game 1
FLCC 6, Mohawk Valley 4, game 2
UTICA — The Lakers swept Mohawk Valley on Saturday to get their first double header sweep since early April.
Freshman centerfielder Drew Bailey led with a game-high three hits in game one, which turned into a solid offensive display.
Bailey had a team-high two hits in game two as a four-run second inning helped the Lakers get the sweep.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Mohawk Valley 4, FLCC 0, game 1
Mohawk Valley 2, FLCC 1, game 2
CANANDAIGUA — The Lakers have lost three straight after suffering a doubleheader sweep against Mohawk Valley on Saturday.
Sophomore third baseman Karena Ward had the lone extra base hit for FLCC in a shutout loss in game one.
Freshman shortstop Clare Kingsfield had two hits in the second game for FLCC.
Keuka 4, Utica 3, 10 innings, game 1
Keuka 10, Utica 7, game 2
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves had lost seven straight going into Saturday’s doubleheader against Utica. Keuka pulled out the win in a 10-inning thriller in game one. With that momentum going into the second game, the Wolves claimed their first doubleheader sweep of the season.
Junior Samantha Cook had the walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning to get Keuka the opening win.
A wild fifth inning in game two saw five runs from both sides turned into a high scoring affair.
Keuka will play at Elmira tomorrow for its final road doubleheader of the regular season with game one’s first pitch at 3 p.m.
MEN’S TENNIS
Hobart 8, Ithaca 1
GENEVA — The Statesmen improved to 4-1 in the early going of the season with their win over Ithaca on Saturday morning.
Senior Walker Anderson won in No. 1 singles with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Ithaca’s Nicolas Luis. Anderson improved 3-2 in singles play.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Ithaca 6, William Smith 3
GENEVA — The Herons fell to 0-5 after their loss against Ithaca on Saturday morning.
Junior Maggie Bonomo improved to 3-2 on the season in singles with her win in No. 1 singles over Ithaca’s Rebecca Andrews. Bonomo won the match, 6-0, 6-1.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Ithaca Tournament at Country Club of Ithaca
Par 72
1st: Ithaca +39
2nd: Union +61
3rd: William Smith +114
4th: Vassar DNF
ITHACA — Saturday morning was the one-day tournament where the Herons finished in 3rd place out of the four teams that competed.
First-year Justine Burness led the way for the Herons finishing in 14th place with an overall score of +25.
The Liberty League Championships are next up for William Smith with the 2-day event starting this Saturday.
MEN’S ROWING
3V8
Hobart 7:11.99
The University of Rochester 7:34.31
ROCHESTER — The Statesmen stayed perfect with their head-to-head win over U of R on Saturday morning on the Genesee River.
Hobart’s nine for the win on Saturday were senior Ethan Albrecht, senior Randall Hooper, first-year Alex Konradi, first-year Jake Hodge, first-year Ian McLelland, first-year Brandon Edwards, first-year Eric Koon, first-year Charlie Gedney and sophomore Chris Bass.
Hobart’s next race with be Saturday at 3 p.m. at Saratoga Springs in the Liberty League Championships.
WOMEN’S ROWING
V8
William Smith 7:54.80
The University of Rochester 8:19.30
V4
William Smith 8:52.02
The University of Rochester 9:32.02
ROCHESTER — The Herons swept the V8 and V4 races on Saturday morning morning along the Genesee River against U of R.
The nine rowing for William Smith were senior Susan Hurwitz, junior Freya Birkas-Dent, junior Annie Wertheimer, senior Taryn Wenberg, sophomore Vicky Karpowicz, senior Sarah Laferrera, junior Scott McClearn, first-year Jane Bliss and senior Alexandra Deku.
The five rowing for the Herons’ second win of the morning were first-year MaryBridget Horvath, sophomore Katharina Fischer, first-year Elisa Faiolla, first-year Britta Wilkerson and sophomore Lucy Tecca.