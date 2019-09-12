POTSDAM — Hobart soccer was off to the program’s best start since 2011 before they suffered an overtime loss against William Paterson in the 2019 Best Western Plus Cardinal Classic.
The Statesmen (4-1-0) got back into the win column with a solid 1-0 victory over the SUNY Potsdam Bears (2-3-1).
Tristan Cornell Roberts scored the lone goal for his first of the season assisted by Pete Critchlow and Kyle Mangold, both of whom have been a huge part of Hobart’s early season success.
In many of the previous wins, Hobart had been either matched or outshot for the majority of the game. This game was different.
The Statesmen dominated the match from start to finish, outshooting the Bears 23-5 and getting 10 corner kicks while limiting SUNY Potsdam to zero.
Brian Salazar made four saves in net for the Statesmen, who will host SUNY Geneseo on Saturday on Cozzens Field.
In other local collegiate sports action:
Oswego 3, Keuka 0
KEUKA PARK — Women’s volleyball has had an up-and-down beginning in Quinn Wright’s first year as head coach.
The Wolves (3-5) were on a two-game losing streak heading into Wednesday night’s game, and unfortunately, it would extend to three games.
Keuka’s biggest statistic that stands out is their hit percentage. While Oswego’s was .143 for the match, Keuka’s was -.018.
If the Wolves can limit their mistakes, they will be a competitive team in their final year in the NEAC.
Keystone 5, Keuka 1
KEUKA PARK — The Keuka field hockey team continues to struggle in 2019.
On Wednesday evening, Keystone College (2-3) traveled to Keuka Park and made quick work of the Wolves (0-6) by a score of 5-1.
Keystone came out with their sticks blazing and fired off 12 shots to Keuka’s one in the first two quarters. Despite being outshout badly, Keuka went into the half only down by two goals.
Last week’s NEAC Player of the Week Kassidy Valentine did all she could for the Wolves in net, stopping seven out of nine shots in the first two quarters. The Wolves finally got on board thanks to NEAC Player of the Week Nicole Wilson, who scored her second goal of the season.
Despite the loss, Wilson continued to be a force for the Wolves, registering six shots on goal.