CASTLETON, Vermont — The Hobart Statesmen ice hockey team picked up its fourth consecutive victory on Saturday afternoon at Castleton University.
The Statesmen defeated Castleton by a final score of 5-1 to sweep them in both of their regular season meetings this year.
Hobart (21-2-0, 14-2-0) came into the contest ranked No. 7 in the national rankings so it will be intriguing to see if they can improve closer to their once No. 1 spot.
Junior forward Jonah Alexander led the Statesmen with two goals in the win. First-year goaltender Graham Burke picked up the win after only allowing one goal in 59:55 and finishing with 26 saves.
In other collegiate action from Saturday:
WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY
William Smith 3, Castleton 2
GENEVA — After seeing its game on Friday night against Plymouth State University get canceled, the Herons were back at The Cooler on Saturday afternoon against Castleton University.
Junior forward Brittany Foster led William Smith (10-11-1, 8-7-0) with two goals in the win but it was her second goal at 11:21 into the third period that gave the Herons that decisive 3-2 lead.
Annie Hauser picked up the victory in goal as the junior finished 19 saves, two goals allowed.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarkson 91, Hobart 82, OT
POTSDAM — The Statesmen trip up to the north country ended in back-to-back overtime heartbreaks.
For the second straight game, Hobart (12-9, 8-6) lost in overtime and their latest defeat came against Clarkson University on Saturday afternoon.
Senior Patrick Walker led the Statesmen with 21 points in the loss.
Utica 78, Keuka 72
UTICA — The Wolves gave Utica University all they could handle on Saturday afternoon in Utica after carrying a 38-34 lead into the halftime break.
Keuka (7-11, 3-10) could not maintain that edge in what was their third straight loss.
Junior forward and Newark graduate Mason VanDeMortel led the Wolves with 25 points after going 9-for-15 from the floor and 7-for-12 from 3-point range.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
North Country 76, FLCC 20
CANANDAIGUA — The Lakers have dropped two straight since picking up their first win of the season back on Jan. 28.
Freshman and Newark graduate Izzy Robson led FLCC (1-18, 0-8) with 8 points in the loss against North Country Community College on Saturday afternoon.
Clarkson 77, William Smith 76
POTSDAM — The Herons’ losing streak extended to three straight losses after a late free throw by Clarkson University on Saturday afternoon with only 35 seconds remaining in the game at Clarkson.
After that free throw gave Clarkson the decisive 77-76 lead, William Smith senior guard Kerstin Kelly attempted a jumper with one second left to give the Herons the win but her shot attempt was no good.
Junior guard Brooke Jarvis recorded a career-high 37 points in the loss for William Smith (6-15, 4-10). Jarvis’ 37 points led all scores in the contest.
Utica 66, Keuka 51
UTICA — The Wolves were unable to secure their first win in Empire 8 play on Saturday afternoon at Utica University.
Keuka (3-17, 0-13) was led by senior guard and Canandaigua graduate Killian Mahoney, who contributed with 15 points.
In collegiate action from Sunday:
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Clinton 79, FLCC 73
CANANDAIGUA — Sophomore Danny Amador led the Lakers (0-23, 0-11) with a game-high 33 points on Sunday afternoon against Clinton Community College.