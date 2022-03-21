FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Following a bye-week after losing to Syracuse in the Carrier Dome, the Hobart College lacrosse team had a chance to get back in the win column in the first conference game of the season.
The Statesmen led Sacred Heart University 7-3 early in the third quarter, but squandered the lead to fall 9-8 in overtime Saturday afternoon. Ryan Stout scored the game winner from about 7 yards out, burying a feed from Morgan O’Reilly with 2:04 remaining in the extra session.
Ryan Archer shared game-high honors with four points, all on assists, for the Statesmen. He raised his career assists total to 80, passing 2005-graduate Nate Hill (79) to move into third place on Hobart’s Division I era list. Archer upped his career points total to 150, tying Eric Holden for fourth place.
Chad Bach logged a career-high three goals for the Statesmen while John Herlihy scored twice. Derrek Madonna, Tommy Mott and Sam Ward accounted for the other three Hobart tallies.
Adam Shea dominated the faceoff X, winning 16-of-21 while grabbing a game-high 10 ground balls. Goalie Kevin Holtby made 10 saves for the Statesmen.
MEN’S ICE HOCKEY
Adrian 7, Hobart 4
ADRIAN, Mich. — Hobart hockey’s long season came to an end on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to top-ranked Adrian.
The seventh-ranked Statesmen conclude the 2021-22 season with an overall record of 20-6-2.
Four different players scored a goal and eight recorded a point in the loss. Liam Lascelle started in goal made 14 saves in 40 minutes of action for Hobart. Joe Halstrom came on in the third period and made five saves.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Oswego 19, Keuka 4
OSWEGO — The Keuka College Men’s Lacrosse team lost on the road on Saturday afternoon at Oswego State by the score of 19-4.
Canandaigua grad Will York and Seth Spurgeon each had a pair of goals for Keuka College (1-3).
BASEBALL
Keuka 10, Fredonia 6,
Rutgers-Camden 7, Keuka 6
LEESBURG, Fla. — After two postponements and a cancellation, Keuka baseball finally got their season underway in Florida with a pair of games on Saturday that they split with opponents.
In the first game, Fredonia jumped out to the early advantage over the Wolves with a run in the first and four in the third. Keuka got a pair back in the bottom of the third. Josh Tryon delivered the first hit and runs of the year for Keuka College. The junior hit a double to right to score the runners, making it 5-2 after three.
In the second game, the Scarlet Raptors took the early lead in the bottom of the first, but Keuka answered in the third. Rutgers-Camden tied the game on a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth and took the lead on a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh. Keuka College brought the tying run to the plate in both the eighth and ninth, but they would be unable to convert, losing in the second game 7-5.
FLCC 6, Garrett College 4
FLCC 7, Bergen Community College 6
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Finger Lakes Community College Baseball team completed a Saturday sweep Garrett College and Bergen Community College Saturday afternoon.
Geneva grad Nicholas Franceschi pitched a full 5 innings and struck out 5 before Midlakes grave Devin Kelly came in and secured the win on the mound.
Against Bergen CC, the Lakers escaped with a 1-run victory over the Bulldogs, edging them 7-6. Like Starch in the 1st game, Tyler Cerame stepped up to have a huge 3 RBI game for the Lakers in four at bats.
SOFTBALL
FLCC 13, Ocean County College 0, 5 innings
FLCC 15, Ocean County College 3, 5 innings
TOMS RIVER, NJ — FLCC softball swept their Saturday series in New Jersey with two eye-opening wins. The Lakers (2-2) outscored OCC 28-3 in the two games that ended via mercy rule.