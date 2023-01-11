SARATOGA SPRINGS — Hobart basketball erased 13-point deficit in the final minutes of the second half against Skidmore but once again, the Statesmen fell victim to a buzzer beater and lost, 69-66. Skidmore’s Riley Green scored an inside basket with 1.8 seconds remaining to put the Thoroughbreds ahead and a final full-court pass was intercepted by Skidmore, ending Hobart’s chance to answer.
The loss is the fourth time this season the Statesmen have lost in the last moments by three points or less.
Both teams shot at 48% from the field in the second half as the two combined for Jackson Meshanic led Hobart with 25 points and 12 rebounds while one of his younger brothers, Carter, contributed 11 points.
In other collegiate action from Tuesday:
MEN’S BASKETBALL
St. John Fisher 101, Keuka 89
PITTSFORD — The Wolves drop their third straight game on Tuesday night and fall to 1-4 in the Empire 8 and 5-5 overall.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Skidmore 69, William Smith 38
SARATOGA SPRINGS — William Smith (3-9, 1-4) began strong on defense in the first quarter but a strong second on offense from Skidmore and only 12 points in the second half sunk the Herons on Tuesday evening.
Brooke Jarvis and Lauren DeVaney were once again in double figures with Jarvis scoring 12 and DeVaney 10.
St. John Fisher 90, Keuka 40
PITTSFORD — Keuka’s skid continued on Tuesday night against a strong Cardinals squad. The Wolves’ seventh loss in a row came from a first have that saw St. John Fisher score 60 points while holding Keuka to just 14.
The Wolves clamped down in the second half and held their Empire 8 foes t0 13 points in the third and 17 in the fourth. Killian Mahoney scored a team-high 12 points for the Wolves. (3-9, 0-5)
COLLEGE SQUASH
Bates 6, Hobart 3
William Smith 8, Bates 1
GENEVA — Hobart and William Smith squash wrapped up a three-games-in-three-days schedule with mixed results against Bates College. No. 13 William Smith cruised past No. 22 Bates. In all nine matches, William Smith players gave up just five games. The quickest match came in the eighth slot with Jessica Finnerty getting the win in 14 minutes, 11-5, 11-3, 11-3.
Hobart’s lineup struggled in slots 5-9 against Bates as players were on the wrong side of 3-2 and 3-1 matches. Hussein Labib got a clean win for Hobart in 32 minutes at the third slot, 11-8, 11-8, 13-11.