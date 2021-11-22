GENEVA — The Hobart College basketball team ended a two-game skid Saturday with a big win against New York University at Bristol Gym.
The Statesmen dominated both halves in an 88-60 victory. Four players reached double figures in scoring.
Junior forward Jackson Meshanic led Hobart with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Hobart (3-2) heads to Rochester Tuesday night for a non-conference game against the University of Rochester.
Sunday
MEN’S BASKETBALL
FLCC 80, Adirondack 64
CANANDAIGUA — The Lakers (4-5) bounced back from Saturday’s loss as freshman Jevonte Williams poured in 21 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Adirondack 70, FLCC 33
CANANDAIGUA — The Lakers failed to score double digits in three of four quarters.
Freshman guard Hayley Andersen (Penn Yan) netted 16 points for FLCC.
Saturday
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hudson Valley 77, FLCC 74
CANANDAIGUA — The Lakers blew a 13-point halftime lead. HVCC made the go-ahead basket with 18 seconds remaining.
Sophomore Ben Waterman (Finger Lakes Christian School) scored 29 points to lead the Lakers (3-5).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Brockport 66, William Smith 61
GENEVA — The Herons played their first game in 11 days. A rough second quarter was a big reason why William Smith fell to 1-1.
The Herons saw four different players reach double figures. Sophomore forward Brooke Jarvis spearheaded the hosts with 19 points.
Ithaca 84, Keuka 42
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves (0-5) fell to the Bombers despite senior guard Amelia Poole dropping in 18 points off the bench.
Hudson Valley 69, FLCC 48
CANANDAIGUA — The Lakers’ losing streak reached three games. FLCC (2-5) trailed by a point heading into the fourth quarter.
Andersen topped her Lakers with 24 points.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Hobart 12, Johnson & Wales 1
GENEVA — Nine different Statesmen scored, led by senior forward Aaron Maguyon’s hat trick.
First-year goaltender Adam Dmyterko recorded 19 saves.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Johnson & Wales 5, William Smith 3
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A bad final period cost the Herons.
William Smith junior forward Mia LaPlante fired in two goals. Senior goaltender Amanda Aalto finished with 34 saves.
Friday
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Pitt-Bradford 106, Keuka 85
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves allowed their opponent to reach triple digits for the fourth time in five outings.
Senior guard Jahmr Jordan paced Keuka in scoring with 20 points
MEN’S HOCKEY
Hobart 8, UMass-Boston 4
GENEVA — The Statesmen (5-1-1, 2-0-1) erupted for five second-period goals to overturn a 3-2 deficit.
Hobart senior forward Aaron Maguyon had one of his team-leading two goals in the second. Senior goaltender Joe Halstrom played the final 40 minutes, racking up 18 saves while allowing one goal.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
UMass-Boston 2, William Smith 1
BOSTON — Sophomore forward Brit Foster scored the lone goal of the game for William Smith, assisted by first-year forward Kayla Ketchabaw.
Sophomore goaltender Annie Hauser notched 20 saves.